GTA Fuels Inc. Acquires Substantially All Assets of Sipco Diesel Inc., a Division of Sipco Oil Ltd.

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - GTA Fuels Inc. (GTA Fuels), an energy company specializing in 24/7 on-site diesel refueling services, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of substantially all assets of Sipco Diesel Inc. (Sipco Diesel). This strategic move represents a significant milestone for GTA Fuels as it solidifies its presence as a leading diesel supplier in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA).

This transaction empowers GTA Fuels to execute its mission statement of enhancing innovation and reliability of on-site diesel delivery in the GTHA to meet the critical energy needs of its customers. GTA Fuels will leverage its expertise to seamlessly integrate the assets of Sipco Diesel to ensure a smooth transition for all customers.

Acuity Capital Partners (ACP), a financial advisory firm with a proven track record of facilitating successful mergers and acquisitions served as exclusive financial advisor to GTA Fuels. ACP specializes in helping companies identify, negotiate, and execute strategic transactions that drive growth and value.

About GTA Fuels

At GTA Fuels, we are dedicated to quality, safety, and reliability above all. What sets us apart is our unwavering commitment to innovate and adapt to changing industry practices and regulations. We service thousands of generators and dozens of enterprises across all Canadian sectors and industries. We also perform comprehensive TSSA inspections and certifications.

About ACP

ACP is a Canadian investment bank that empowers small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) with robust advisory and investment solutions. ACP levels the playing field by providing SMBs with professional advisory services that are typically reserved for large corporations, which include M&A, valuations, corporate finance, and strategic advisory.

