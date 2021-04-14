GTA based startup offers innovative way to help small businesses turn unneeded items into cash

ListingHippo.com helps businesses declutter and get cash back from their valuables at the same time.

OAKVILLE, ON, April 14, 2021 /CNW/ - ListingHippo.com, a consignment-based startup is helping businesses declutter and make money from items they no longer need. The company offers a simple solution for business owners who want to regain space but don't want to throw out valuables that can be resold in the market. The company uses multiple online marketplaces to find buyers for items such as tools, restaurant equipment, furniture, machines, electronics and other items that are typically found at offices, restaurants or shops.

"We have seen an increase in demand for our services throughout the year as businesses are looking for new ways to generate much needed cash", says Yasir Jamal, who is one of the co-founders of ListinghHippo.com. According to the founders, their company has helped businesses declutter just a few items all the way up to clearing out entire offices that may be impacted due to COVID.

"Our clients prefer working with us over trying to sell items on their own because we can get their unwanted items out of their space and into our secure warehouse within a couple of days", according to Yasir. "We also list their items on the largest online marketplaces ensuring they get the most money for their valuables.

