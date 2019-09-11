GT VIP: Giant Tiger launches first-ever Loyalty program

"Giant Tiger is on a clear growth trajectory and GT VIP aims at deepening our understanding of our customers and their engagement in our stores and online," says Paul Wood, President & COO, Giant Tiger Stores Limited. "We hope this new loyalty program rewards existing and future customers for their loyalty to the growing network of Giant Tiger stores across Canada."

GT VIP promises to provide Canadian families with fun, smart savings in a way that's easy and convenient.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of this exciting loyalty program to Ontario," says Cindy-Lynn Steele, Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy & Marketing, Giant Tiger Stores Limited. "We launched to 23 stores in the Ottawa region in April 2019 and after the success of the program on those markets are now launching to all of Ontario. As a consumer focused retailer, we are opting to launch our loyalty program in a staggered manner to ensure that customers have the best possible experience," explains Steele. "It's clear that Canadian shoppers love loyalty programs. We saw GT VIP as an opportunity to encourage our loyal customers, reward those who shop with us regularly, and grow their connection to our brand."

Here's how it works:

Download the app

Available on both Android and iOS devices, the Giant Tiger app is free and easy to download. Once customer's login, they can search their GT VIP deals, browse the weekly flyer, and shop gianttiger.com. At the store customers can simply scan the "stripes" barcode or provide their phone number to activate the deals at checkout.

Exclusive weekly deals

New deals are loaded every Wednesday with discounts on groceries, fashion and home essentials. These deals are in addition to the Giant Tiger flyer.

VIP Benefits

Members receive benefits including exclusive contests and sweepstakes, as well as partnership perks such as restaurant and sporting events savings.

The company anticipates full Canada-wide rollout starting early 2020.

For more information and to signup visit: gianttiger.com/GTVIP

About Giant Tiger

Giant Tiger is the leading Canadian-owned family discount store, committed to providing on-trend family fashions, groceries and everyday household needs. Known as Canada's best-kept secret, the privately held company has over 250 locations across Canada and employs approximately 9,000 team members. You can also shop online at gianttiger.com. All Giant Tiger locations are locally owned or operated by a team member who knows the community. The friendly stores with the iconic yellow logo are not only where Canadians shop more and spend less, but also are proud to be known as retailer of choice. #ForYouForLess #GTCommunityProud #GTCanadaProud

