GSX is Recognized by Gartner in Three Recent Reports

Acceleration of digital workplace trends due to COVID-19 leads to third-party recognition.

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Martello Technologies Group Inc., ("Martello" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTLO), a provider of digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions, announced today that GSX has been recognized by Gartner in three recent reports. GSX, which was acquired by Martello in May 2020, provides software that monitors the Microsoft 365 end user experience.

In the July 21, 2020 report Leverage Office 365, Monitoring Practices to Improve Availability and Eliminate Performance Challenges, Gartner recommends that "I&O leaders responsible for transforming IT infrastructure, operations and cloud management must: identify issues that impact the end-user experience by implementing dedicated performance analysis tools to establish a performance baseline for office applications, enhance visibility into the user experience by leveraging SaaS-based monitoring tools that focus on global, end-to-end usage and synthetic transactions." Martello-GSX has been recognized in this report.

In its Hype Cycle for the Digital Workplace, 2020 report published on July 17, 2020, Gartner recognized GSX as a Sample Vendor of Digital Experience Monitoring and Workplace Analytics.

According to the report "For many organizations, COVID-19 elevates digital workplace strategies from nice-to-have to must-have status, and it makes workforce digital dexterity a C-suite issue". The report gave Digital Experience Monitoring a "high" benefit rating, forecasting the technology will reach the Plateau of Productivity in two to five years. On the need for DEM solutions, the report noted that "Organizations that implement DEM tools can not only benefit from better application performance and improved user experience, but also ultimately improve business outcomes in support of digital transformation." GSX was also recognized in Gartner's Hype Cycle for IT Performance Analysis, 2020, published July 17, 2020.

Martello acquired GSX in May 2020, as part of its strategy to deliver the industry's clearest picture of the digital user experience for cloud services such as unified communications and video conferencing. Headquartered in Switzerland, GSX develops Gizmo, the end-user experience monitoring solution for Microsoft 365. This strategic acquisition adds to Martello's monthly recurring revenue (MRR) and diversifies Martello's revenue stream, while offering access to an addressable market of 200 million monthly active users of Microsoft 365

Related Resources

Web: GSX Gizmo Microsoft 365 User Experience Monitoring

Video: Microsoft 365 Monitoring by GSX – 1 Minute



E-Book by Microsoft MVP Nick Cavalancia: Working in the New Normal: Optimizing Teams Performance in a Post Pandemic World



Gartner References

Gartner, "Hype Cycle for the Digital Workplace, 2020," Matt Cain, Michael Woodbridge, July 17, 2020.

Gartner, "Hype Cycle for IT Performance Analysis, 2020," Pankaj Prasad, Padraig Byrne, July 17, 2020.

Gartner, "Leverage Office 365, Monitoring Practices to Improve Availability and Eliminate Performance Challenges", July 21, 2020.



Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Martello

Martello Technologies Group Inc. (TSXV: MTLO) is a technology company that provides digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions. The company's products provide monitoring and analytics on the performance and user experience of critical cloud business applications, while giving IT teams and service providers control and visibility of their entire IT infrastructure. Martello's software products include unified communications performance analytics, Microsoft 365 end user experience monitoring and IT service monitoring and analytics. Martello Technologies Group is a public company headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with offices in Amsterdam, Geneva, Nice, Paris, Dallas and New York. Learn more at http://www.martellotech.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements that address future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, some of which may be beyond the Corporation's control. These factors include: general market and industry conditions, risks related to continuous operations and to commercialization of new technologies and other risks disclosed in the Corporation's filings with Canadian Securities Regulators.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Corporation's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Corporation expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Martello Technologies Group

For further information: CONTACTS: Tracy King, VP Marketing, [email protected], 613.410.7636

Related Links

https://martellotech.com/

