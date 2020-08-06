GSX Gizmo Earns Top Marks in TechGenix Review

Microsoft MVP Steve Goodman calls GSX Gizmo a 'must' for large enterprises with global workforces.

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Martello Technologies Group Inc., ("Martello" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTLO), a provider of digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions, announced today that the latest release of GSX Gizmo has earned top marks in a review by Microsoft MVP Steve Goodman published on TechGenix. Gizmo is software that monitors the Microsoft 365 end user experience, providing insight into service quality experienced by users. Martello acquired GSX in May 2020.

TechGenix, which provides content and reviews to millions of IT professionals globally, published a review of the latest release of GSX Gizmo, giving the software top marks for its unparalleled depth of reporting on the Microsoft Teams user experience. Microsoft Teams has experienced significant growth as businesses around the world shift to remote work, with daily active users reaching 75 million on April 29, 2020, up from 44 million a month earlier.

Microsoft MVP Steve Goodman, who called the GSX Robot User a 'killer feature' in a 2017 review, lauded the depth of Teams reporting added in the new release of GSX Gizmo: "With recent moves globally to remote working, combined with accelerated usage of products like Microsoft Teams, a major problem organizations face today is understanding what the real user experience is", said Mr. Goodman. "Particularly for large enterprises with global workforces, GSX Gizmo is a must – and will provide value to almost every organization supporting Microsoft 365". Read the GSX Gizmo review.

GSX has also garnered recent recognition from Gartner in three recent reports as a technology that is foundational to the digital workplace, a trend that has been accelerated by COVID-19 and global remote work. Press Release: GSX is Recognized by Gartner in Three Recent Reports.

Martello acquired GSX in May 2020, as part of its strategy to deliver the industry's clearest picture of the digital user experience for cloud services such as unified communications and video conferencing. Headquartered in Switzerland, GSX develops Gizmo, the end-user experience monitoring solution for Microsoft 365. This strategic acquisition adds to Martello's monthly recurring revenue (MRR) and diversifies Martello's revenue stream, while offering access to an addressable market of 200 million monthly active users of Microsoft 365.

Product Review: TechGenix: GSX Gizmo Product Review, July 2020

Video: Microsoft 365 Monitoring by GSX – 1 Minute



Web: GSX Gizmo Microsoft 365 User Experience Monitoring



About Martello

Martello Technologies Group Inc. (TSXV: MTLO) is a technology company that provides digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions. The company's products provide monitoring and analytics on the performance and user experience of critical cloud business applications, while giving IT teams and service providers control and visibility of their entire IT infrastructure. Martello's software products include unified communications performance analytics, Microsoft 365 end user experience monitoring and IT service monitoring and analytics. Martello Technologies Group is a public company headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with offices in Amsterdam, Geneva, Nice, Paris, Dallas and New York. Learn more at http://www.martellotech.com

