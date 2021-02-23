GSTS Expands Maritime AI Application Suite to Support Vessel Performance Management

HALIFAX, NS, Feb. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Global Spatial Technology Solutions ("GSTS" or "the Company") an Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Maritime Analytics company, announced today that it has been awarded a contract under the Innovation for Defence Excellence and Security (IDEaS) program to demonstrate an AI-based predictive maintenance capability to optimize maintenance resources and increase the operational availability of defence assets such as ships or submarines. This capability will expand the application suite offered by their Maritime Management Platform OCIANA™ and further grow its maritime AI offerings.

"The growth of Artificial Intelligence-enabled applications in the maritime domain is expanding rapidly and we are pleased to include this capability in our OCIANA™ offering," said Richard Kolacz, CEO of GSTS. "This application, which we call OCIANA™ Performance Management, can be implemented onboard naval platforms as well as all of the 80,000 large scale global oceangoing vessels involved in moving 90% of the worlds' trade. It is another example of the maritime dual-use AI applications offered by OCIANA™."

OCIANA™ Performance Management can be implemented on in-service or new build platforms to conduct local or remote analysis of systems performance and detect issues which may impact operational performance, maintenance, sparing levels or repair needs. The benefits are optimized maintenance and sparing levels which result in cost savings and increased operational availability.

OCIANA™ is an AI-based platform that ingests large volumes of data from a range of satellite- and ocean-based sensors, which includes information on ocean, weather, vessel, port, and marine species activity. The data is processed using proprietary techniques developed by GSTS researchers to provide decision-making information in near real-time to save lives, energy and the environment.

About GSTS

GSTS is a leader in Artificial Intelligence solutions for the maritime domain. Our solutions are designed to save lives, energy and the environment on a global scale through the use of innovative applications based on emerging data sets and analytics. Our solutions enable enhanced decision-based operations for civil, commercial and defence and security agencies and industries. For more information, visit www.gsts.ca.

About IDEaS

IDEaS is a defence innovation program announced in Canada's defence policy: Strong, Secure, Engaged. It commits the Canadian government to $1.6 billion of investment in innovations for defence and security over the next 20 years. The program is looking for solutions to support the development of defence and security capabilities. IDEaS fosters open innovation by providing creative thinkers with the structure and support to encourage solutions, which will assist in solving some of Canada's toughest defence and security challenges. IDEaS supports the development of solutions from their conceptual stage, through prototype testing and capability development. The program includes several elements that promote collaboration between innovators, provides developmental resources and provides opportunities to interact with DND's science and military members. For more information, visit http://www.canada.ca/defence-ideas

