GSTS Awarded Contribution for Artificial Intelligence Fusion of Satellite Data

GSTS to augment real-time AI-based data fusion capabilities

HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Global Spatial Technology Solutions ("GSTS" or "the Company") an Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Maritime Analytics company today announced that it has been selected by the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) to develop an advanced AI prediction capability for identifying and preventing maritime risks such as vessel collisions, groundings and illegal activity, including illegal fishing. This capability will incorporate data fusion of current and future satellite data sets along with environmental data and apply the power of machine learning to satisfy unique user needs.

With thousands of vessels moving through Exclusive Economic Zones on a daily basis, governments are challenged with sifting through massive amounts of data to characterize behaviour and make important decisions. GSTS's prediction capability will augment operator decision-making by delivering actionable intelligence in near real-time.

"This capability will enable GSTS to expand our growing AI solutions by fusing current and next generation satellite data sets, enabling game-changing results," said Richard Kolacz, GSTS CEO. "Real-time data fusion from multiple sources will enhance decision-making in the maritime sector in areas such as reducing emissions, preventing collisions and groundings, and detecting illegal activities, including illegal fishing and embargo running. It is a further step in GSTS's development and roll out of a global vessel management system to support safety, security and environmental protection in the maritime sector."

The project will strengthen and expand upon GSTS's AI service offering for the maritime sector through the OCIANA™ platform.

OCIANA™ is an AI platform that integrates and processes space and terrestrial data sets related to ocean, weather, and marine activity, providing real-time decision-making information for the maritime sector. Optimizing performance and reducing costs throughout the logistics chain, OCIANA™ provides enhanced maritime situational awareness, risk assessment and vessel management capabilities to clients worldwide.

This project is undertaken with the financial support of the Canadian Space Agency through the smartEarth Program.

About GSTS

GSTS is a leader in Artificial Intelligence solutions for the maritime domain. Our solutions are designed to save lives, energy and the environment on a global scale through the use of innovative applications based on emerging data sets and analytics. We enable enhanced decision-based operations for civil, commercial and security agencies and industries. For more information, visit www.gsts.ca.

