GSTS awarded contract for transformational maritime shipping solution and announces the OCIANA™ Consortium to further the development and commercialization of OCIANA™

OCIANA™ Consortium to develop safe, secure, efficient and environmentally responsible maritime transportation solution using artificial intelligence

HALIFAX, Jan. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Global Spatial Technology Solutions ("GSTS" or "the Company") an Artificial Intelligence company focused on the Maritime Domain, today announced that it has been selected by Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) to develop and demonstrate an advanced maritime vessel management solution that incorporates artificial intelligence in support of environmentally sustainable maritime operations. The total contract award is valued at CA$2.94 Million. SDTC helps Canadian entrepreneurs accelerate the development and deployment of globally competitive clean technology solutions.

This powerful solution will be based on OCIANA™, an AI based system being developed by GSTS that rapidly processes satellite data with other data sets harvested from ocean, weather and port activity to provide decision-making information in near real-time. GSTS has selected exactEarth, a leading provider of satellite Automatic Identification System (AIS) data, as the system vessel data provider. AIS is a satellite-based automated tracking system that displays vessel locations, and by using exactEarth data, the OCIANA™ platform will have access to the highest quality satellite AIS data available.

The Company also announced that it has signed a consortium agreement to pursue the development and commercialization of the OCIANA™ Vessel Management solution. Led by GSTS, the OCIANA™ Consortium is a cross-industry team representing world-class companies focused on developing innovative solutions to enhance global maritime operations, safety and security. The OCIANA™ Consortium includes Canada Steamship Lines, the National Research Council of Canada, Port of Montreal and Resolute Forest Products, along with other partners.

OCIANA™ will provide enhanced vessel management capability resulting in lower fuel costs, improved port and terminal utilization, reduced emissions, and improved efficiency in the maritime sector. OCIANA™ will enable a fundamental change in dynamic global vessel management which will support a path to safer, cleaner vessel operations as well as enhanced maritime risk assessment and management.

Following a highly rigorous process, SDTC selected GSTS based on its expertise in developing artificial intelligence algorithms for the maritime domain, its significant background in extracting actionable intelligence from multiple platforms, and the OCIANA™ Consortium's combined expertise in addressing all elements of maritime vessel operations. These companies will work together to transform maritime shipping by offering an unsurpassed combination of digital and artificial intelligence and shipping capabilities on a global scale.

"This contract will enable GSTS to demonstrate the capability to satisfy many of the world's most challenging maritime issues pertaining to emission reductions, environmental protection and port resource utilization. It is the first step in the roll-out of a game-changing global vessel management system."

Richard Kolacz, CEO of GSTS

"Canadian cleantech entrepreneurs are tackling problems across Canada and in every sector. I have never been more positive about the future. The AI GSTS is developing provides "Air Traffic Control" for ships on a global scale, with the potential to reduce C0₂ emissions equivalent to taking 50 million cars off the road!"

Leah Lawrence, President and CEO, Sustainable Development Technology Canada

"Data and artificial intelligence have the potential to significantly improve scheduling and voyage management in shipping. We are excited to be part of the consortium that will support GSTS to develop and commercialize OCIANA™."

Louis-Simon Lippens, Senior Director, Continuous Improvement and Fleet Projects, CSL Group

"The National Research Council of Canada is pleased to help develop innovative and intelligent clean tech solutions for marine vessel risk management through the OCIANA™ system. In addition, we look forward to helping GSTS connect with Canadian and European ports, as we explore the ways OCIANA™'s capabilities can best meet the needs of maritime shipping companies in a more efficient and environmentally responsible way."

Iain Stewart, President of the National Research Council of Canada

"The Port of Montreal has become a frontrunner in deploying AI-driven solutions to improve its maritime supply chain. By supporting the OCIANA™ initiative, the Montreal Port Authority continues to explore AI solutions in the field of vessel management and predictability. Upstream vessel predictability is of strategic importance for ports in synchronizing oceanside and landside supply chains to achieve fluid and optimized operations."

Serge Auclair, Vice President, Strategy, Human Resources & Digitalization, Montreal Port Authority

"Reinforcing our environmental credentials by taking appropriate steps to responsibly manage climate change is a primary area of focus of Resolute's sustainability strategy. We are committed to reducing our environmental footprint and are proud to be a part of the OCIANA™ Consortium to find ways of lowering greenhouse gas emissions in our supply chain."

Pascale Lagacé, Vice President, Environment, Energy and Innovation, Resolute Forest Products

GSTS is a leader in Artificial Intelligence solutions for the maritime domain. Our solutions are designed to save lives, energy and the environment on a global scale through the use of innovative applications based on emerging data sets and analytics. Our solutions enable enhanced decision-based operations for civil, commercial and security agencies and industries. For more information, visit www.gsts.ca.

Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) is a foundation created by the Government of Canada to advance clean technology innovation in Canada by funding and supporting small and medium-sized enterprises developing and demonstrating clean technology solutions.

Canada Steamship Lines is a division of the CSL Group, a leading provider of marine dry bulk cargo handling and delivery services, and the world's largest owner and operator of self-unloading vessels. Headquartered in Montreal with regional operations in the Americas, Australia, Europe and Asia, CSL delivers millions of tonnes of cargo annually for customers in the construction, steel, energy and agri-food sectors.

As the Government of Canada's largest research organization, the National Research Council of Canada (NRC) partners with Canadian industry to take research impacts from the lab to the marketplace. This market-driven focus delivers innovation faster, enhancing Canadian's lives while addressing some of the world's most pressing challenges.

Operated by the Montreal Port Authority (MPA), the Port of Montreal is the second largest port in Canada and a diversified transshipment centre that handles all types of goods: containerized and non-containerized cargo, liquid bulk and dry bulk. The only container port in Quebec, it is a destination port served by the largest shipping lines in the world. It is also an intermodal hub with a service offering that is unique in North America, featuring its own rail network directly dockside connected to Canada's two national rail networks. The MPA also operates a Cruise Terminal and a Port Centre. The MPA factors economic, social and environmental components into its corporate initiatives. This commitment is governed by a sustainable development policy whose guiding principles focus on involvement, cooperation and accountability. Port activity supports 19,000 jobs and generates $2.6 billion in economic benefits annually.

Resolute Forest Products is a global leader in the forest products industry with a diverse range of products, including market pulp, tissue, wood products, newsprint and specialty papers, which are marketed in close to 70 countries. The company owns or operates some 40 facilities, as well as power generation assets, in the United States and Canada. Resolute has third-party certified 100% of its managed woodlands to internationally recognized sustainable forest management standards. Resolute has received regional, North American and global recognition for its leadership in corporate social responsibility and sustainable development, as well as for its business practices. Visit www.resolutefp.com for more information.

