GSTS Accelerates Maritime Artificial Intelligence Commercialization

HALIFAX, NS, July 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Global Spatial Technology Solutions ("GSTS" or "the Company") a Maritime Intelligence company, announced today that it is receiving funding from the Government of Canada, through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA), to accelerate the global commercialization of their Maritime Management Platform OCIANA™.

OCIANA™ is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform that collects and processes vast amounts of maritime data to provide decision support intelligence. OCIANATM is unique in that it can be configured for the geographic, operational, and regulatory characteristics of any port or location in the world.

GSTS has completed a suite of features that provide Active Vessel Traffic Management (AVTM) capability using the OCIANA™ platform. This newest capability is in addition to the suite of features providing maritime vessel and risk management. AVTM provides a means for optimizing vessels' arrivals to berth availabilities for any location through the dynamic sequence planning of all elements associated with the process. OCIANA™ achieves this by collecting and analysing data in real-time from, and providing intelligence to, vessels, port authorities, terminal operators, and pilotage authorities.

GSTS is currently demonstrating and validating the AVTM capability of OCIANA™ with multiple users in North America. ACOA is providing a CAD$500,000 repayable contribution to help GSTS add five permanent, full-time jobs, supporting the acceleration and scale-up of OCIANA™ to meet growing global demand.

"OCIANATM capabilities address a critical need in the maritime and logistics sector, as witnessed by the impact on global trade due to climate-based and global health events over the past two years," said Richard Kolacz, CEO of GSTS. "We are seeing an increase in the demand for OCIANATM and the vessel management capability it offers. As a result, our plans for commercial rollout have been accelerated. This funding from ACOA allows us to accelerate that process and continue to build the world's most powerful maritime AI capability right here in Canada, the country with the world's longest coastline."

Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA)

"GSTS has a strong track record of job creation, drawing talent from our region to transform big volumes of data into concrete, useful information. We're pleased to help GSTS grow, creating highly-skilled jobs as it accelerates the roll-out of its OCIANATM AI platform – technology that will change the way decisions are made at sea."

Darren Fisher, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Seniors and Member of Parliament for Dartmouth—Cole Harbour.

Port of Montreal

"After working with GSTS and comparing with other AIS products, GSTS has demonstrated superior AI-powered solutions with real business value from a port authority's perspective."

Daniel Olivier, Director Business Intelligence & Innovation

Port of Halifax

"In an age where supply chain resilience is at a premium, the Sequencing Planning Model that GSTS created allows HPA to quickly return to normal operations following disruptions. Through the OCIANA™ platform, we can quickly evaluate various scenarios and make informed decisions. Innovation is key to creating more efficient, sustainable ports. We are pleased to be working with GSTS."

Andrew Black, Director Strategic Technologies

Laurentian Pilotage Authority

"The Laurentian Pilotage Authority is pleased to be working with GSTS and contributing to the protection of the environment on the waters under its jurisdiction. Over the past year GSTS has developed and integrated LPA's needs and requirements into product design; the outcome of this collaboration meets our project goals and is in line with our program's strategic vision of providing a safe, effective, and efficient pilotage service using state-of-the-art technology on the St. Lawrence and Saguenay River."

Cédric Baumelle, Advisory Expert, Transit Efficiency

About GSTS

GSTS is a leader in Artificial Intelligence solutions for the maritime domain. Our solutions are designed to save lives, energy, and the environment and support logistic resilience on a global scale through the use of innovative applications based on emerging data sets and analytics. Our solutions enable enhanced decision-based operations for civil, commercial and defence and security agencies and industries. For more information, visit www.gsts.ca.

Associated Links:

Bolstering sensor surveillance, monitoring, and artificial intelligence tech in Nova Scotia

SOURCE GLOBAL SPATIAL TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC. (GSTS)

For further information: Media Contacts: Stephen Martins, GSTS, Email: [email protected], Twitter: @gsts_info; Lauren Sinclair, Communications Director, Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, 782-641-6365, [email protected]