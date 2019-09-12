Gryphon and FrontLine Advisors Publishes Inaugural Proxy Season Review Report

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Gryphon Advisors Inc. ("Gryphon Advisors"), together with FrontLine Advisors Inc. ("FrontLine Advisors"), announces that they have jointly released their inaugural Proxy Season Review report covering in-depth analysis on corporate governance and shareholder activism developments of 2019.

"Since the beginning of our operations, we spent a significant amount of time collecting and sifting through an enormous amount of data, performing analysis using a refined approach," said Victor Guo, President of FrontLine Advisors. "Today, we are proud to present our research to the public in hopes of shaping the marketplace and providing new and undiscovered perspectives. We hope our clients and other market participants will find our 2019 Proxy Season Review report helpful."

Key findings from the report include the following:

Activism continues to persist. To date, 2019 has been a landmark year for activism, with 30 campaigns recorded thus far which is four more than all of 2018.

To date, 2019 has been a landmark year for activism, with 30 campaigns recorded thus far which is four more than all of 2018. Focus on transactional activism. Transactional activism has kicked into high gear, representing 37% of all activism campaigns.

Transactional activism has kicked into high gear, representing 37% of all activism campaigns. Decline in full-blown hostile bid activity. Seven months into the year, there had only been a single formal hostile bid launched, compared to five in the year prior.

Seven months into the year, there had only been a single formal hostile bid launched, compared to five in the year prior. Say-on-Pay adoption marches forward . Average and median Say-on-Pay support levels have declined year-over-year but adoption rate continues to increase with 22 new adopters.

. Average and median Say-on-Pay support levels have declined year-over-year but adoption rate continues to increase with 22 new adopters. Environmental and social issues are front and centre. The uptick in environmental and social shareholder proposals means that they now represent approximately 45% of all shareholder proposals submitted at Canadian public companies this year.

"We thank all of our clients and partners for their support and we remain singularly focused and confident on achieving our goal of becoming the number one service provider for proxy solicitation, governance and pre-IPO advisory, cannabis consulting, and all forms of contentious shareholder matters," said Dexter John, President and Chief Executive Officer of Gryphon Advisors.

We invite all interested parties to download and read the full report here. You may also find a copy of the report on our website at https://www.gryphonadvisors.ca.

About Gryphon Advisors

Gryphon Advisors is a full-service proxy solicitation, M&A advisory and contested situations consulting firm. As the preferred advisor to boards and shareholders, we offer a broad range of services including corporate governance, investor voting behavior analytics, executive compensation, and cannabis consulting. Our team is comprised of the most experienced experts in the proxy solicitation and strategic shareholder advisory marketplace. With an unparalleled track record in dealing with complex shareholder matters, our dedication to providing best in class services ensures that our clients have 24/7 coverage for any shareholder engagement matters.

About FrontLine Advisors

FrontLine Advisors is a full-service corporate governance and special situations consultancy focusing on complex shareholder matters. We devise proprietary governance strategies and work alongside other advisors to secure favourable outcomes on contentious shareholder meetings and M&A transactions. FrontLine also advises companies before and after their initial public offerings on governance structure design, and provides investment monitoring and due diligence support to family offices and private equity investors.

