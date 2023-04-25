GRYD PARTNERS WITH LEADING ONLINE RENTAL NETWORK

"A Matterport survey shows how PropTech significantly influences leasing trends in Canada: 3D Virtual Tours can increase the time someone spends on a website by 500 percent compared to other websites, while 3D media boosts organic website traffic, leading to more qualified leads and sales."

"This new partnership with Apartments.com will also give every business who partners with us the ability to showcase their listings and reach more apartment hunters on a new platform free of charge," says Glow. "It is as simple as creating an Apartments.com account and adding your Gryd media."

Apartments.com launched in Canada at a time where the population continues to expand and the demand for apartments continues to grow.

"Renters crave 3D tours as they research their next home, and we're excited to partner with Gryd to make it easier to connect renters and communities," says Stuart Richens, Vice President of Product at Apartments.com. "This partnership will deliver higher-quality, faster-converting leads to our Canadian clients."

