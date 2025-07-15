Grvt Launches "Strategies", World's First Compliant Peer-to-Peer On-chain Investment Marketplace

PANAMA CITY, July 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- Grvt has launched "Grvt Strategies", the world's first compliant peer-to-peer on-chain investment marketplace. For the first time, everyday investors can better discover, directly access and invest in top-performing investment strategies. These strategies ("Strategies") are professionally curated and managed by leading institutional funds, market makers, and acclaimed individual traders ("Strategy Managers") – unprecedented in the current TradFi and DeFi setup.

Grvt Strategies: Let Elite Traders Win for You

The contemporary investment landscape presents mounting hurdles for ordinary retail investors. According to The World Economic Forum, a significant part of the global population [1] does not invest in capital markets due to the lack of access, education, and trust; the rapidly growing private markets have been historically limited to institutions and wealthy individuals for access.

"We believe growing your wealth should feel as natural as sending a message or booking a ride," said Hong Yea, Co-Founder and CEO of Grvt. "Grvt Strategies is our bold step toward a future where anyone can access investment opportunities that were once reserved for institutions and the elites."

Accessible Investing Powered by Blockchain, Governed by Smart Contracts

While peer-to-peer models have transformed lending and payments, investing has remained largely siloed. Access to sophisticated strategies has been limited by opaque gatekeeping, high minimums, and regulatory complexity.

To shake up the status-quo, Grvt built Strategies entirely on its secure blockchain, powered by ZKsync technology, using smart contract logic to automate the entire investment lifecycle. This means every step, from accepting deposits to distributing profits, operates transparently through programmable rules, eliminating the need for manual processes or intermediaries.

Strategy Managers can deploy their strategies more efficiently, and investors gain clear visibility into where their funds are going. By eliminating traditional hurdles like opaque administration and high operational costs, Grvt Strategies makes sophisticated investing both accessible and trustless for everyone.

All Strategies are on-chain and non-custodial, enabling investors to engage directly with Strategy Managers without intermediaries. Historical performance, methodology, and allocations are also visible on-chain.

Now, retail users can directly allocate any amount of capital to a curation of Strategies – typically out of reach for individual investors – ranging from AI-driven trading vaults to professionally managed thematic portfolios, all built and managed by verified Strategy Managers.

An Initial Cohort of Industry Leaders

Grvt Strategy Managers represent a mix of solid TradFi experience and native crypto and DeFi participation. The first cohort includes 6 Strategy Managers, among them are:

Ampersan , a leading liquidity provider in digital assets founded by ex-Optiver members (one of the largest market making firms in the world), having supported over $400 billion volume since inception;

, a leading liquidity provider in digital assets founded by ex-Optiver members (one of the largest market making firms in the world), having supported over $400 billion volume since inception; AllDeFi, an active alpha strategy provider on DeFi , backed by a team of seasoned quantitative traders from one of the most performing hedge funds, with a proven track record of consistently delivering returns in volatile markets, bringing institutional-grade expertise directly to decentralized finance;

, backed by a team of seasoned quantitative traders from one of the most performing hedge funds, with a proven track record of consistently delivering returns in volatile markets, bringing institutional-grade expertise directly to finance; b-cube.ai , a VASP-regulated AI-driven crypto quantitative trading platform that democratizes access to sophisticated algorithmic trading strategies – traditionally reserved for hedge funds – with years of experience in finance, portfolio management, and quantitative trading;

, a VASP-regulated AI-driven quantitative trading platform that democratizes access to sophisticated algorithmic trading strategies – traditionally reserved for hedge funds – with years of experience in finance, portfolio management, and quantitative trading; Rogue Traders, a group of professional traders who have been trading prop and running strategies for hedge funds for years, now mentoring a new generation of traders through the Rogue Trader Academy .

Four additional Strategies will go live in July 2025, and 15 Strategy Managers are expected to join later this year. The total TVL is expected to grow to at least $100 million by the end of 2025.

"This isn't just another trading platform, it's an open marketplace for modern wealth creation," Yea added. "We want to remove complexity and create an environment where everyone has a fair shot at growing their wealth, and the launch of Grvt Strategies leads the way to realize our vision. We're excited to welcome the wide array of industry leaders on board. Their recognition and participation are crucial to the success of this new concept."

Early Access and Incentives

To celebrate the launch, early investors will enjoy a 20% APR booster, as well as bonus EcoPoints redeemable toward Grvt's upcoming token airdrop, the offer is valid until July 29.

Grvt Strategies is available now on Grvt website and web app; the release of mobile version is planned for Q4 2025.

Daniel Ku, CEO of Ampersan, commented, "We've worked with Grvt since their Mainnet to bring a liquid and high-performing platform to market. The launch of Grvt Strategies marks a new chapter for accessible and exceptional investments and a significant step for Ampersan's immersion in the maturing digital asset landscape. Together, we're building a platform where liquidity and transparency work hand in hand to foster a healthier ecosystem."

Guruprasad Venkatesha, Co-Founder and CEO of b-cube.ai, said, "b-cube.ai was founded with the mission to democratize access to sophisticated algorithmic trading strategies traditionally reserved for hedge funds. The introduction of Grvt Strategies is exactly the vehicle we've been waiting for. We are thrilled to make our library of strategies and our unique AI-human collaboration model directly available to everyday investors, and we're excited to watch this initiative grow."

Shane Oglow, Co-Founder, Rogue Traders, said, "At Rogue Traders, our motto is simple: Break rules, build wealth. We know the markets inside out, and we're on a mission to share our years of experience and expertise with a wider, more novice audience. Grvt Strategies presents a favorable model for everyone. We are exhilarated to be early joiners and backers of an initiative that holds tremendous potential for future growth."

Disclaimer: Cryptocurrencies carry high risks. This content is not a distribution of, or an offer or solicitation to provide, financial services or products, nor a representation as to their suitability or legality for you. GRVT is not a regulated entity and your funds are not subject to regulatory protection. Before making any decision based on this content, please seek financial and legal advice, and carefully review our Risk Disclosure and Disclaimer in full.

Grvt Strategies: Grvt provides technology solutions and smart contract infrastructure for digital asset management but does not offer financial, investment, or advisory services. Grvt does not endorse, recommend, or guarantee the performance or suitability of any investment strategies made available through the Strategies platform. All investment strategies are developed and managed independently by third-party strategy providers. Grvt does not assume any responsibility or liability for the performance of such strategies or any losses incurred by users. Users are solely responsible for evaluating and accepting the risks associated with any investment decisions made through the Strategies platform."

About Grvt

Grvt (pronounced "gravity") is a peer-to-peer financial platform built on compliant, regulated, and trustless infrastructure. Through its hybrid exchange and investment marketplace, Grvt enables everyday people to trade, invest, and grow wealth transparently alongside world-class professionals.

Grvt Exchange–built on ZK Stack–is the world's first licensed on-chain exchange. Grvt Strategies expands this ecosystem into wealth management, offering a new way to access diversified investment strategies without intermediaries.

[1] Page 33, The Future of Capital Markets: Democratization of Retail Investing , World Economic Forum.

