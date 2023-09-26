TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Grupo Bimbo, the world's leading bakery, held the eighth edition of the Bimbo Global Race, an event that brought together more than 120,000 runners in physical races across 17 countries and 24 cities. The Canadian leg of the Bimbo Global Race, presented by Dempster's®, took place at Ashbridges Bay Park in Toronto and welcomed more than 2,800 participants of all ages.

Participants at the Bimbo Global Race at Ashbridges Bay Park in Toronto. (CNW Group/Bimbo Canada)

For each participant registered in the race, Grupo Bimbo committed to Nourish a Better World by donating a total of 2.8 million slices of bread to food banks across the world. In Canada, this represents a donation of 56,000 slices of bread to four food banks across Canada: North York Harvest Food Bank, Food Depot Alimentaire, Moisson Montreal, and the Vancouver Food Bank, who are all long-time Bimbo Canada partners.

"Bimbo Canada is honoured to be the host city for this year's edition of the Bimbo Global Race. Hosting an event of this scale demonstrates our involvement in getting Canadians active and the importance of giving back to the communities where we live and work," said Tania Goecke, Vice-President of Marketing at Bimbo Canada. "Thanks to our sponsors, Butterball, Muldoon's Coffee, The Running Room, and LA Fitness, the race participants got to enjoy delicious barbeque, tea and coffee, and had the chance to win fitness memberships," she added.

"We are very pleased to see that more than 120,000 people took to the streets to run, walk, and spend a day with their families and friends with a clear objective: to help those who need it most," said Alberto Levy, Global Vice President of Marketing at Grupo Bimbo. "Thanks to their participation, we will donate 2.8 million slices of bread worldwide. We are grateful to each participant who joined this great community to share the good and help us Nourish a Better World."

The theme of the 2023 Bimbo Global Race was "The Good We Share," highlighting the joy that comes from sharing good times with loved ones.

For more information about the 2023 Bimbo Global Race, click here.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo is the leader and largest baking Company in the world and a relevant participant in snacks. Grupo Bimbo has 215 bakeries and plants and more than 1,600 sales centers strategically located in 34 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. Its main product lines include sliced bread, buns & rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast bread, English muffins, bagels, tortillas & flatbreads, and salty snacks, among others. Grupo Bimbo produces over 9,000 products and has one of the largest direct distribution networks in the world, with more than 3.4 million points of sale, more than 56,000 routes and over 143,000 associates. Its shares trade on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) under the ticker symbol BIMBO, and in the over-the-counter market in the United States with a Level 1 ADR, under the ticker symbol BMBOY.

About Bimbo Canada

Bimbo Canada is Canada's largest bakery, operating for more than 112 years. It is a leading producer and distributor of fresh packaged breads and snacks with more than 1,000 products across 19 brands Canadians know and love, like Dempster's®, Stonemill®, Villaggio®, Natural Bakery, Vachon®, Little BitesTM and Takis®. Bimbo Canada is proud to feed Canadian families with safe, high-quality products they can trust made by Canadians, for Canadians at 17 bakeries, 12 sales centres and 185 depots across the country. Bimbo Canada is a wholly owned subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo, the world's largest baking company. Together, they are nourishing a better world with delicious baked goods and snacks by building a sustainable, highly productive and deeply humane company. We are dedicated to building a diverse workplace that promotes equity and belonging, where all associates can develop and contribute to the transformation of our company, the baking industry and our communities. For more, visit www.bimbocanada.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

