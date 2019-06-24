Growth Public Company Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the June 20th conference are now available for on-demand viewing at VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://tinyurl.com/0620VICPost

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors and analysts may download shareholder materials from the "virtual trade booth" for the next three weeks.

June 20th Participating Companies:

Company

Ticker(s)

Norsk Hydro ASA

(OTCQX: NHYDY | Oslo Børs: NHY)

Adventus Mining Corp.

(OTCQX: ADVZF | TSX-V: ADZN)

Bragg Gaming Group

(OTCQX: BRGGF | TSX-V: BRAG)

Phoenix Global Mining Ltd.

(OTCQX: PGMLF | London AIM: PGM)

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc.

(OTCQX: WLMS)

Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc.

(OTCQX: HRVSF, CSE: HARV)

Intrinsyc Technologies Corp.

(OTCQX: ISYRF |TSX: ITC)

CIBT Education Group

(OTCQX: MBAIF |TSX: MBA)

Zyla Life Sciences

(OTCQX: ZCOR)

AfterMaster, Inc.

((OTCQB: AFTM)

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd.

(NASDAQ: PT)

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com

For further information: Media Contact: OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com; Virtual Investor Conferences Contact: John M. Viglotti, SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access, OTC Markets Group, (212) 220-2221, johnv@otcmarkets.com

