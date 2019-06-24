Growth Public Company Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing
Jun 24, 2019, 08:35 ET
Individual and institutional investors as well as advisors are invited to log-on to VirtualInvestorConferences.com to view presentations
NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the June 20th conference are now available for on-demand viewing at VirtualInvestorConferences.com.
REGISTER NOW AT: https://tinyurl.com/0620VICPost
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors and analysts may download shareholder materials from the "virtual trade booth" for the next three weeks.
June 20th Participating Companies:
|
Company
|
Ticker(s)
|
Norsk Hydro ASA
|
(OTCQX: NHYDY | Oslo Børs: NHY)
|
Adventus Mining Corp.
|
(OTCQX: ADVZF | TSX-V: ADZN)
|
Bragg Gaming Group
|
(OTCQX: BRGGF | TSX-V: BRAG)
|
Phoenix Global Mining Ltd.
|
(OTCQX: PGMLF | London AIM: PGM)
|
Williams Industrial Services Group Inc.
|
Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc.
|
(OTCQX: HRVSF, CSE: HARV)
|
Intrinsyc Technologies Corp.
|
(OTCQX: ISYRF |TSX: ITC)
|
CIBT Education Group
|
(OTCQX: MBAIF |TSX: MBA)
|
Zyla Life Sciences
|
AfterMaster, Inc.
|
((OTCQB: AFTM)
|
Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd.
To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com
For further information: Media Contact: OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com; Virtual Investor Conferences Contact: John M. Viglotti, SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access, OTC Markets Group, (212) 220-2221, johnv@otcmarkets.com
