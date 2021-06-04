Growth Management: A New Asset at Airmedic

SAINT-HUBERT, QC, June 4, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Airmedic's CEO, Sophie Larochelle, is proud to announce the arrival of Sam Cimone within Airmedic's family as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Cimone will be involved in growth management and will be responsible for increasing the company's leadership in the aerial medical care community.

"Sam has a solid track record in the industry and is recognized for his transformational leadership that has proven effective in organizational performances and team development," emphasizes Ms. Larochelle.

Sam Cimone, Airmedic Chief Operating Officer (CNW Group/Airmedic)

Mr. Cimone has held various positions as a strategic and operational leader in the air medical transport sector including President of Skyservice Air Ambulance where he improved the scope and quality of services, programs, and medical infrastructure. Moreover, he has ensured the well-being of his team and strengthen profitability.

An intensive care nurse by profession, Mr. Cimone quickly established himself in the air medical care sector in Quebec and developed a pioneering vision in the field of air ambulances. Bringing a vision, rich background, and charisma, "Sam will be an asset to the team in propelling our operating strategy and facing the stimulating challenges of the coming years," reminds Ms. Larochelle.

About Airmedic

Airmedic is the only company in Quebec operating a fleet of planes and helicopters exclusively dedicated to emergency medical assistance and transfers between hospitals. It operates a state-of-the-art coordination center 24/7/365. It is the first airborne medical evacuation company to obtain Transport Canada certification authorizing night flight using night vision goggles and obtain QMENTUM approval.

