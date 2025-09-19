ST-HUBERT, QC, Sept. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Airmedic, Quebec's leading air medical transport provider, announces the acquisition of a second Bombardier Learjet 45XR to support its international repatriation operation. This nearly $7 million investment follows the $8 million invested in 2024 for its first Learjet, bringing the company's total investment to $15 million in less than two years.

With the integration of its first Learjet in 2024, Airmedic established a strategic base of operations at Montréal–Trudeau International Airport (CYUL) to support its global missions. This second aircraft, which will enter service by the end of 2025 after avionic system upgrades and a full medical cabin reconfiguration, will double the company's repatriation capacity and address rapidly growing demand. This expansion also generates tangible benefits for Quebec's economy, with the creation of more than a dozen specialized jobs since the summer of 2024.

"This investment marks a pivotal milestone for Airmedic. With this second Learjet, we are extending the reach of Quebec's expertise in international medical transport. For our patients and their families, it means faster, safer, and more compassionate repatriation. It also demonstrates our strong commitment to our mission: ensuring continuity of high-quality care, both in Canada and abroad," said Louis-Philippe Loiselle Fortier, Vice President, Strategic Initiatives & Business Development at Airmedic.

Since 2024, Airmedic has successfully carried out a wide range of international missions, from complex patient transfers to critical interventions requiring high-level medical and logistical coordination. This success reflects a rapidly growing demand for transport services, in addition to the essential needs within Quebec and Canada, where patient transfers and urgent organ transport remain priorities.

The arrival of this second Learjet represents a defining step in the development of Airmedic's international program. Beyond increasing capacity, it will provide greater operational resilience, more flexibility in mission planning, and the ability to respond simultaneously to multiple urgent cases.

Airmedic operates a fleet exclusively dedicated to medical transport, including six Pilatus PC-12 NG aircraft, two Bombardier Learjet 45XRs, and five helicopters. The 24/7 coordination center ensures optimal management of missions. Airmedic also holds Accreditation Canada's QMENTUM accreditation, confirming the highest international standards of quality and safety in its services.

