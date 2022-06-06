Growing the Canadian Economy: New National Indigenous Economic Strategy is an economic stimulus for Canada
Jun 06, 2022, 11:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON, June 6, 2022 /CNW/ - A coalition of more than 25 National Indigenous Organizations has unveiled a new National Indigenous Economic Strategy (NIES), the first such strategy to be built and designed exclusively by Indigenous leaders, institutions, and organizations from across Canada. The strategy has four strategic pathways, People, Lands, Infrastructure and Finance, with 107 Calls to Economic Prosperity to guide Canadian society toward a more equitable and prosperous future.
The Strategy reveals that policy changes and investments to correct a history of excluding Indigenous peoples from economic opportunity will benefit all Canadians, not just Indigenous peoples. Research has found that if the gap in opportunities for Indigenous communities was closed, it would result in a boost of more than $30 billion to Canada's GDP. Further, if Indigenous peoples had equitable access to economic opportunities, 135,000 more First Nations, Métis, and Inuit individuals would be employed, bringing in $6.9 billion per year in employment income. At the same time, reducing poverty among Indigenous peoples would save federal and provincial/territorial governments more than $8 billion a year.
"Canada has become wealthy from the natural resources of Indigenous lands while many Indigenous people continue to live in poverty. The four strategic pathways are designed to shift the status quo from managing poverty to growing prosperity. A recent study conducted by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives found that Indigenous children in Canada are more than twice as likely to live in poverty than non-Indigenous children. The time for this strategy is now - to accelerate our collective efforts to eradicate poverty and achieve a more inclusive Canadian economy" says NIES spokesperson Dawn Madahbee Leach.
This is an opportunity for governments and the business sector to truly advance reconciliation, in a tangible way," says Madahbee Leach. "Reconciliation will be achievable when we embrace and foster a new era of Indigenous economic inclusion and wealth creation. This strategy shows a way to that goal, that not only benefits Indigenous peoples, but all Canadians".
As noted by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, industry and business play an extremely significant role in how the economic, social, and cultural aspects of reconciliation are addressed, including the extent to which opportunities and benefits are truly shared with Indigenous Peoples.
With the help of this strategy, and in the spirit of reconciliation, Indigenous People can attain socio-economic parity – and ultimately, prosperity. This will also be good for Canada.
For more information including a copy of the strategy, visit http://niestrategy.ca/
A blueprint for inclusion of Indigenous Peoples in the Canadian economy.
This Indigenous-led Strategy provides a roadmap for the economic aspects of reconciliation, and a path to greater prosperity for all Canadians. The Strategy is designed to drive positive change, address long-standing inequities, and achieve inclusive growth for and with Indigenous communities. It presents opportunities for Canada to be the global leader in upholding Indigenous rights. Implementation of the Strategy requires the purposeful engagement of governments, corporate Canada, institutions, and all Canadians.
Statistics show that Indigenous people in Canada earn less than most other Canadians, and own less than most other Canadians, despite legal recognition that Indigenous peoples have title to traditional territories. Canada has grown rich from Indigenous lands. It's time to share that wealth more equitably with first peoples. Reconciliation will not be possible without Indigenous economic self-sufficiency. This strategy shows a way to that goal.
When the Indigenous economy grows so does the Canadian economy. Indigenous peoples represent the fastest growing demographic in the country and a major employer of non-Indigenous peoples. If Indigenous peoples had equitable access to economic opportunities, 135,000 more First Nations, Inuit and Metis individuals would be employed, bringing in 6.9 billion per year in employment income
The Strategy is built on four Strategic Pathways supported by 107 Calls to Economic Prosperity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SOURCE National Indigenous Economic Strategy
For further information: For interviews, contact: Dawn Madahbee Leach, NIES Spokesperson, Email: [email protected], Cell: 705-348-2727
Share this article