GROWING CALLS FOR STRONGER PROVINCIAL OVERSIGHT AS MARINELAND OPENS ITS DOORS THIS WEEKEND

Niagara Falls, home of Marineland, is the latest municipality to pass a resolution calling on

Ontario to bring in comprehensive zoo regulations

NIAGARA FALLS, ON, June 27, 2024 /CNW/ - As Marineland is set to open its doors on Friday, doubling down on its substandard beluga whale exhibit while seemingly abandoning its other animal attractions, the City of Niagara Falls has joined growing calls for the Government of Ontario to bring in comprehensive captive wildlife regulations.

"World Animal Protection commends Niagara Falls City Council for showing true leadership as the city deals with the ongoing reputational risk of Marineland continuing to operate in its current form," said Michèle Hamers, Wildlife Campaign Manager for World Animal Protection Canada. "Cities like Niagara Falls should not be held responsible for having to regulate zoos or zoo-like facilities, that responsibility should fall with the Province, as it does in almost every other province in Canada. "

City Council passed the resolution unanimously at its June council meeting as part of a campaign launched by World Animal Protection in conjunction with the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO), Municipal Law Enforcement Officers' Association of Ontario (MLEOA) and the Association of Municipal Managers, Clerks and Treasurers of Ontario (AMCTO).

Niagara Falls is the 21st municipality to pass the resolution since the campaign was launched this spring, joining municipalities big and small including St. Catharines, Belleville, Wasaga Beach, and Kirkland Lake. Other municipalities have expressed an interest and are actively looking to schedule votes on similar resolutions in the coming months. World Animal Protection is urging other municipalities to do the same. The more municipalities that sign on, the stronger the message is sent to Premier Doug Ford that this is a major issue for municipalities that hits at the heart of law enforcement and fiscal responsibility.

Marineland's opening comes amid a lack of clarity over the future of the facility. In April, the organization announced that it will be under new ownership, but no further details have been released.

"We are deeply concerned about the welfare of the animals at Marineland, including those no longer on display such as the penguins, bears and other land animals. The company has provided no details as to their wellbeing," added Hamers. "World Animal Protection calls on the Government of Ontario to show leadership and oversee the closing of wildlife displays prioritizing the best interest of the animals, while being transparent to the people of Ontario."'

Rather than visiting captive animal facilities, Ontario is lucky to have one of the best provincial park systems in the world and has several great national parks where you can see wildlife in nature.

Additionally Ontarians can write to the Solicitor General to express their concerns about the welfare of wild animals kept at places like Marineland and other under-regulated 'roadside zoos' in Ontario and the risk these places pose to public safety.

Key Facts:

In March, the Canadian Press reported a horrifying sixteen beluga whales, one orca, one dolphin, two seals and two sea lions have died under suspicious circumstances at Marineland since 2019.





a horrifying beluga whales, orca, dolphin, seals and sea lions have died under suspicious circumstances at Marineland since 2019. Marineland was found guilty under Ontario's animal welfare legislation for failing to comply with an order related to the care of three young black bears.





for failing to comply with an order related to the care of three young black bears. Marineland was previously charged for allegedly using captive dolphins in performances for entertainment purposes. Those charges were stayed, due largely to backlogs in Ontario's criminal justice system. World Animal Protection has since found Marineland was seemingly continuing to engage in programming that exploits the dolphins it continues to own which is illegal under Canada's Criminal Code.





using captive dolphins in performances for entertainment purposes. Those charges were stayed, due largely to backlogs in criminal justice system. World Animal Protection has since found Marineland was seemingly continuing to engage in programming that exploits the dolphins it continues to own which is illegal under Criminal Code. Marineland announced in April a 'potential sale' and has provided no further details of the status of animals no longer on display

