Growing anger on the part of business owners slipping through the many cracks of government support programs: CFIB urges all business owners to join the movement

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Small business owners are joining forces to demand important changes to the federal government's COVID-19 aid programs through an online petition launched today, says the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB).

"Small businesses have been battered by months of closures, reduced sales and new costs, and three quarters of entrepreneurs still not making their normal levels of sales. As a result, CFIB estimates 158,000 small firms (one in seven) may close," said CFIB president Dan Kelly.

While many small firms have been helped by the three major government support programs, tens of thousands remain ineligible—particularly for the CEBA loan program and the commercial rent subsidy (CECRA).

"Government needs to understand that there is a growing anger on the part of business owners who are left out by these critical supports," Kelly noted. "The CECRA program has created massive frustrations as even those businesses who are eligible for the subsidy are not getting it as landlords are required to apply on behalf of their commercial tenants. And there are huge gaps in coverage for the CEBA loan program, despite a promise to expand the program from the Prime Minister in mid-May."

"We urge all small business owners to visit cfib.ca/covidpetition and tell government what they need to help them recover in the months ahead," added Kelly.

CFIB has asked government to make the following changes to current aid programs:

Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA): (a) extend the deadline for the program (b) immediately expand access to more firms (those using personal bank accounts, new firms and those with less than $40,000 in non-deferrable expenses), (c) provide clear reasons for rejection, and (d) increase the loan amount to $60,000 and the forgivable portion to 50 per cent

More than 7,000 business owners have already signed CFIB's petition calling for changes.

"So many small business owners continue to struggle as we move through a slow recovery phase. We urge government to take their concerns seriously and implement these critical changes immediately," added Kelly.

