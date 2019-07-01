GrowHealthy Announces Grand Opening of Daytona and Orlando Cannabis Dispensaries

ORLANDO and DAYTONA BEACH, FL, July 1, 2019 /CNW/ - GrowHealthy, a Florida state-licensed operator that cultivates, manufactures and dispenses medical cannabis throughout Florida, and its parent company, iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. ("iAnthus"), (CSE: IAN) (OTCQX: ITHUF), which owns, operates, and partners with best-in-class cannabis operations across the United States, will be hosting grand opening events for GrowHealthy's new cannabis dispensaries in Daytona and Orlando, Fla.

A grand opening celebration of GrowHealthy Daytona will be held Thursday, July 4 -7 in the dispensary at 2525 West International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach, located off of I-95, a half-mile west of the International Speedway. GrowHealthy Orlando will host a grand opening event on July 12 -13 at 7858 Turkey Lake Road, Orlando, located off of I-4, two miles south of Universal Studios Theme Parks. Both grand opening events are open to the public. Medical patient attendees of the grand opening events will receive 30% off their purchases, excluding flower, and a free swag bag with any purchase of $125 or more.

The new dispensaries offer a variety of locally sourced, lab-tested cannabis products including flower and pre-rolls, vape cartridges, topical salves, crèmes and balms, tinctures, and concentrate dispensing syringes. All GrowHealthy products are quality controlled to the highest degree and third-party lab-tested for heavy metals, solvents and microbial contaminants.

"This year, Florida has taken a massive step in improving its medical marijuana law by allowing the sale of cannabis in its natural flower form and we plan to expand accordingly to supply the growing demand," said Randy Maslow, President of iAnthus. "Though Florida's medical cannabis market is large, it remains underserved by the limited number of dispensaries currently operating. As we continue to build out and open dispensaries around the state, we look forward to serving Florida's 230,000 registered patients with high quality, tested, and consistently-dosed medical cannabis products, as well as education and superior patient support."

The stores will operate seven days a week, 8am through 9pm ET.

For more information about GrowHealthy or to place an order, please visit www.growhealthy.com.

About iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc.

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. owns and operates best-in-class licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and dispensary facilities throughout the United States, providing investors diversified exposure to the U.S. regulated cannabis industry. Founded by entrepreneurs with decades of experience in operations, investment banking, corporate finance, law and health care services, iAnthus provides a unique combination of capital and hands-on operating and management expertise. iAnthus currently has operations in 11 states, and operates 23 dispensaries (AZ-4, MA-1, MD-3, FL-5, NY-2, CO-1, VT-1 and NM-6 where iAnthus has minority ownership). For more information, visit www.iAnthusCapital.com.

