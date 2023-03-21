GROW with SAP Brings Proven Cloud ERP Benefits to Midsize Customers

Canadian high growth companies and partners embrace the opportunity

WALLDORF, Germany, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ - SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced GROW with SAP, a new offering to help midsize customers adopt cloud ERP that enables speed, predictability and continuous innovation. GROW with SAP customers get the same best practices powering the world's industry leaders, while benefiting from rapid deployment and frictionless updates.

"SAP's ERP offering has long enabled end-to-end transparency across the businesses for the world's leading companies. With GROW with SAP, we're taking this to the next level for midsize companies with a tailored offering that helps them grow their business," said Christian Klein, CEO and Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE. "GROW with SAP provides the agility and innovation midsize companies need not just today, but for their success in years to come."

For 50 years, SAP has been working hand in hand with customers across every industry and using this expertise to benchmark and define best-in-class, industry-specific processes. GROW with SAP provides these preconfigured best practices that midsized companies can immediately adopt. Embedded artificial intelligence (AI) and automation capabilities mean customers see rapid results. The GROW with SAP offering also brings together SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition, with accelerated adoption services, a global community of experts, and free learning resources, helping customers go live in as little as four weeks.

Almost 70 per cent of SAP Canada's ERP customers are midsized companies including Capstone Copper and STEMCELL Technologies. "With the introduction of GROW with SAP we will further enable Canadian high growth organizations to adopt cloud ERP and innovate in new ways," said Gina Izumi, Senior Vice President, Growth Markets, SAP Canada. "We are providing a platform for growth that will allow midsize businesses to meet today's operational priorities while laying a scalable foundation for their future business needs."

GROW with SAP also includes SAP Business Technology Platform, so customers can define their own processes in a cloud-native way using SAP Build. With SAP Build solutions, business users can create enterprise apps, automate processes, and design business sites without writing code, an important asset for those closest to the business who can create the solutions they need.

SAP Canada's partner ecosystem will also engage with customers around GROW with SAP. Partners such as Illumiti and NTT Data Business Solutions Inc share the public cloud opportunity in Canada.

"SAP S/4HANA Cloud public edition will be a game changer for midsized companies in Canada because it delivers the same powerful functionality SAP is known for at a cost competitive price. The public edition is largely preconfigured and that reduces our implementation effort and timeline. We've already had great success implementing public edition in Europe and now have projects in flight in Canada and the U.S.," said Jamie Fryer, Chief Revenue Office, Illumiti.

"Ask 100 customers what they need to move to the cloud and 90 per cent will say a predictable scope and timeframe," said Jason Mausberg, Managing Director, NTT Data Business Solutions Inc., Canada. "It's often fear of the unknown that holds a company back from reaching its potential. We can help them level-up by delivering a proven deployment process with a platform that's cost effective and scalable."

IDC research shows that many midmarket businesses find themselves growing rapidly and need their technology to grow with their business as they encounter the same issues related to global complexity as larger enterprise businesses.

"With GROW with SAP, SAP recognized they need to better fit the business and technology requirements of midsize companies looking for a cloud ERP solution," said IDC enterprise software group vice president Mickey North Rizza. "This offering reengages the market with a refreshingly new opportunity to unlock the proven strength of SAP's longtime understanding and leadership in the ERP space in the cloud."

"When we develop a new product and we have it on SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition, with one push of the button, everyone sees the exact same prices, the localized naming, product data, sales for today and the expected sales next week. SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition, helps us get a complete picture of the stock, capacity and the delivery times, ensuring a more efficient business for RIHO and a better experience for our customers all over the world," said Guy Claesen, CEO of RIHO.

