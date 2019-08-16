Grow Up Conference & Expo Announces 2019 Grow Up Awards Nominees

NIAGARA FALLS, ON, Aug. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, the Grow Up Conference and Expo announced nominees for its first annual Grow Up Awards Gala taking place on September 12, 2019, in the Greg Frewin Theatre in Niagara Falls, Ontario. The evening celebrates the best in cultivation, science, and manufacturing, as well as highlighting efforts made to further the cannabis industry.

"It's time we celebrated the talented individuals working behind the scenes to ensure the flower (and its by-products) are all above standard," said Randy Rowe, president of Grow Up. "The Grow Up Awards Gala aims to shine a light on the great work happening locally and abroad for our industry."

The evening will be hosted by Comedian & Cash Cab host, Adam Growe, and will feature a performance by the International Grand Champion of Magic, Greg Frewin, followed by an induction ceremony into the Grower Hall of Fame for the "Guru of Ganja" Ed Rosenthal.

The nominees for the 2019 inaugural Grow Up Awards Gala, which is sponsored by 3|Sixty Secure Corp, are:

1. Growing

Master Grower of the Year (Person)

Agnes Kwasniewaska

Darcy Pittman

Derek Pedro

Leo Benne

Mark Stettler

Pat Scanlon

Randy Flemming

Remo Colasanti

Rick Redekop

Shlomo Booklin

Craft Grower of the Year

7ACRES

Forest Farms Growth Corp. (dba Forest Farms)

Gage Cannabis Co. / Radicle Medical Marijuana Inc.

Remo Colasanti

Thaddeus Conrad

Whistler Medical Marijuana

Cultivation Education Award

AAPS College

Bill MacDonald

Canna Reps

David Remillard

Ed Rosenthal

NACPT Pharma College

University of Guelph

Outstanding Research

Dr. Dedi Meiri

Dr. Ira Price

Dr. Mike Dixon

Dr. Natasha Ryz

Dr. Zeid Mohamedali

Steve Naraine

International Cultivator

Arjan Roskam

Ed Rosenthal

Kevin Jodrey

The Grow Sisters

2. Equipment/Products

Innovative Product of the Year

Artemis

California LightWorks - GH340 PRO

CCELL Dart

GrowerIQ

Hill Street Beverage Company

Medxtractor Corp.

Pineapple Express Delivery

Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp.

Rosin Tech Go

SHYIELD Disinfectants

SIIVVA™

SLO Rolls

Synergy

Hemp Product Company of the Year

GrowthCell Global Corp.

HighOnLove

Inplanta Biotechnology

SIIVVA™

The Great Canadian Hemp Company

Environmental Impact Award

Aqualitas

Blade Filters

Green Relief

Namaste.com Recycle Program by Zenabis

ShYield

Terracycle by Tweed

Packaging Equipment

Cannamation Corp

CPM Innovation

LeKAC Sourcing Ltd.

MD Cannabis Automation

Paxiom Group

Sterling Marking Products

WG Pro Manufacturing Inc.

Hydroponic System

AquaGrow Farms

Hawthorne Gardening Co.

Hydroponics Inc.

James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation

RotoGro

The Growcer

Lighting System

Agnetix

AUVL

BC Northern Lights

California LightWorks

Fluence Bio Engineering

Gavita

Heliospectra

Illumenedge / Chris Bishop

P.L. Light Systems

Zortech LED Canada

Best Growing Media

Americoco/Fibredust

Berger

BlueSky Organics

Fafard

Gaia Green Glacial Rock Dust

Grodan

Kryptonite Soil

Milleniumsoils Coir, Vgrove Inc.

PRO-MIX

Riococo

HVAC System

Agronomic IQ

Conviron

Enertec

Naylor Building Partnerships

SolutionAir

Timfog Engineering Co

Filtration System

Culligan Industrial

Dafco Filtration Group

Gaia Water Ltd.

Hawthorne Gardening Co

High Purity Water Services Inc

Hydro-Logic Purification Systems

Sanuvox Technologies

Vanden Bussche Irrigation and Equipment Ltd

Extraction Equipment

Advanced Extraction Systems

Bepex International

ClearSolv

extractLAB

Lab Society

Medxtractor Corp.

Precision Extraction

Thar Process

Vitalis

Westleaf

Pest Control

Abell Pest Control

Anatis

Natural Insect Control

Orkin

Sentinel Pest Control Inc

Fertigation System/Nutrient Doser

Argus

Climate Control Systems

Dosatron

urban-gro

Zwart

Testing/Laboratory Equipment

Agilent

ATS Scientific Inc

Hoskin Scientific

Huber

M & L Testing Equipment

Mandel Scientific Co. Inc.

PerkinElmer

Rad Source Technologies

Shimadzu

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Best Trimming Equipment

CenturionPro

GreenBroz

Mobius

Tom's Tumbler

Twister Trimmer

UltraTrimmer

Grow-at-home Package

BC Northern Lights

GroPro

IOBIONICS

U-Bud Cannabis Services

UCANN

WeeGro

3. Company/Supplier

Greenhouse Designer

CannaPro / George Dickinson

Grownetics

Olympia Steel Buildings

Paul Boers Manufacturing

Universal Fabrication

Westbrook

Nutrients Product

Advanced Nutrients

BioWorks

BlueSky Organics

CANNA

Dr. Marijane

Emerald Harvest

Gaia Green

GroTek

Plant Products

Pure Nutrients

Remo Nutrients

Cannabis Consultant

3|Sixty Secure Corp

Cannabis At Work

Cannabis Compliance Inc.

Cannabis License Experts

Cannabiz Group

Canndelta Inc.

dicentra

Eurofins Experchem

Flemming & Singh Cannabis Inc.

PipeDreemz Inc.

Quality & Compliance

Extraction Facility

Agripharm

Aphria

Khrysos Industries

MediPharm Labs

Neptune Wellness Solutions

Valens GroWorks

WeedMD

Lab/Testing Facility

A & L Canada Labs

Cedar Lanes Labs

Eurofins Experchem

High North

Keystone Labs

Molecular Science Corp.

Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC)

Sigma Analytical Services Inc.

Valens Labs

Zenabis Delta Facility

Retailer

Choom

Delta 9

Fire and Flower

Medmen

Prairie Records

Shoppers Drug Mart

Starbuds

The Hunny Pot Cannabis Co.

Thomas H Clarke

Tokyo Smoke

Security Service

3|Sixty Secure Corp

Avigilon Corporation

Bulldog Fire and Security

Commissionaires

GardaWorld

Inaxsys Security Systems Inc.

Protect-IP Global Solutions

Sonitrol

The Surveillance Shop

Engineering Service

Aurora Larssen Project

Ehvert Engineering

Keirton

Laporte Consultant

MCW Group of Engineering Companies

Quasar

Soscia Architects and Engineers

Stratus Designs

Seedbank

BC Bud Depot

Crop King Seeds

Growers Choice Seeds

med-man brand

Ontario Cannabis Store

The Niagara Seedbank

Toronto Cannabis Seeds

Upper Canada Seed Bank

Plant Propagation/Breeding

Mother Labs

Propagation Inc.

Segra

Steadystem

Supplier/Distributor

BIOFLORAL Canada

Cannabis Supply Company

CannaPro

Cannasupplies, a division of PharmaSystems

Detonate Cannabis Agency

Global Hort

Growhaus Supply Co.

Hydroponics Inc.

Stellar Wholesale Inc.

Celebrating growers and suppliers, the Grow Up Conference and Expo centres on the education, collaboration and growth in the cannabis industry. The three-day event will be held at the Scotiabank Convention Centre in downtown Niagara Falls on September 12 to 14, 2019, featuring over 160 speakers. This full-spectrum B2B cannabis event connects thousands of cannabis companies with a complete view of the industry.

Voting opens August 16, 2019, at 12 p.m. EDT. All winners will be announced at the ceremony on September 12, 2019.

Tickets for the event are $185 (+ tax) which includes cocktail reception, dinner, magical performance and awards ceremonies. Tables and booths are available for purchase.

