Grow Up Conference & Expo Announces 2019 Grow Up Awards Nominees
Aug 16, 2019, 11:42 ET
NIAGARA FALLS, ON, Aug. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, the Grow Up Conference and Expo announced nominees for its first annual Grow Up Awards Gala taking place on September 12, 2019, in the Greg Frewin Theatre in Niagara Falls, Ontario. The evening celebrates the best in cultivation, science, and manufacturing, as well as highlighting efforts made to further the cannabis industry.
"It's time we celebrated the talented individuals working behind the scenes to ensure the flower (and its by-products) are all above standard," said Randy Rowe, president of Grow Up. "The Grow Up Awards Gala aims to shine a light on the great work happening locally and abroad for our industry."
The evening will be hosted by Comedian & Cash Cab host, Adam Growe, and will feature a performance by the International Grand Champion of Magic, Greg Frewin, followed by an induction ceremony into the Grower Hall of Fame for the "Guru of Ganja" Ed Rosenthal.
The nominees for the 2019 inaugural Grow Up Awards Gala, which is sponsored by 3|Sixty Secure Corp, are:
1. Growing
Master Grower of the Year (Person)
- Agnes Kwasniewaska
- Darcy Pittman
- Derek Pedro
- Leo Benne
- Mark Stettler
- Pat Scanlon
- Randy Flemming
- Remo Colasanti
- Rick Redekop
- Shlomo Booklin
Craft Grower of the Year
- 7ACRES
- Forest Farms Growth Corp. (dba Forest Farms)
- Gage Cannabis Co. / Radicle Medical Marijuana Inc.
- Remo Colasanti
- Thaddeus Conrad
- Whistler Medical Marijuana
Cultivation Education Award
- AAPS College
- Bill MacDonald
- Canna Reps
- David Remillard
- Ed Rosenthal
- NACPT Pharma College
- University of Guelph
Outstanding Research
- Dr. Dedi Meiri
- Dr. Ira Price
- Dr. Mike Dixon
- Dr. Natasha Ryz
- Dr. Zeid Mohamedali
- Steve Naraine
International Cultivator
- Arjan Roskam
- Ed Rosenthal
- Kevin Jodrey
- The Grow Sisters
2. Equipment/Products
Innovative Product of the Year
- Artemis
- California LightWorks - GH340 PRO
- CCELL Dart
- GrowerIQ
- Hill Street Beverage Company
- Medxtractor Corp.
- Pineapple Express Delivery
- Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp.
- Rosin Tech Go
- SHYIELD Disinfectants
- SIIVVA™
- SLO Rolls
- Synergy
Hemp Product Company of the Year
- GrowthCell Global Corp.
- HighOnLove
- Inplanta Biotechnology
- SIIVVA™
- The Great Canadian Hemp Company
Environmental Impact Award
- Aqualitas
- Blade Filters
- Green Relief
- Namaste.com Recycle Program by Zenabis
- ShYield
- Terracycle by Tweed
Packaging Equipment
- Cannamation Corp
- CPM Innovation
- LeKAC Sourcing Ltd.
- MD Cannabis Automation
- Paxiom Group
- Sterling Marking Products
- WG Pro Manufacturing Inc.
Hydroponic System
- AquaGrow Farms
- Hawthorne Gardening Co.
- Hydroponics Inc.
- James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation
- RotoGro
- The Growcer
Lighting System
- Agnetix
- AUVL
- BC Northern Lights
- California LightWorks
- Fluence Bio Engineering
- Gavita
- Heliospectra
- Illumenedge / Chris Bishop
- P.L. Light Systems
- Zortech LED Canada
Best Growing Media
- Americoco/Fibredust
- Berger
- BlueSky Organics
- Fafard
- Gaia Green Glacial Rock Dust
- Grodan
- Kryptonite Soil
- Milleniumsoils Coir, Vgrove Inc.
- PRO-MIX
- Riococo
HVAC System
- Agronomic IQ
- Conviron
- Enertec
- Naylor Building Partnerships
- SolutionAir
- Timfog Engineering Co
Filtration System
- Culligan Industrial
- Dafco Filtration Group
- Gaia Water Ltd.
- Hawthorne Gardening Co
- High Purity Water Services Inc
- Hydro-Logic Purification Systems
- Sanuvox Technologies
- Vanden Bussche Irrigation and Equipment Ltd
Extraction Equipment
- Advanced Extraction Systems
- Bepex International
- ClearSolv
- extractLAB
- Lab Society
- Medxtractor Corp.
- Precision Extraction
- Thar Process
- Vitalis
- Westleaf
Pest Control
- Abell Pest Control
- Anatis
- Natural Insect Control
- Orkin
- Sentinel Pest Control Inc
Fertigation System/Nutrient Doser
- Argus
- Climate Control Systems
- Dosatron
- urban-gro
- Zwart
Testing/Laboratory Equipment
- Agilent
- ATS Scientific Inc
- Hoskin Scientific
- Huber
- M & L Testing Equipment
- Mandel Scientific Co. Inc.
- PerkinElmer
- Rad Source Technologies
- Shimadzu
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
Best Trimming Equipment
- CenturionPro
- GreenBroz
- Mobius
- Tom's Tumbler
- Twister Trimmer
- UltraTrimmer
Grow-at-home Package
- BC Northern Lights
- GroPro
- IOBIONICS
- U-Bud Cannabis Services
- UCANN
- WeeGro
3. Company/Supplier
Greenhouse Designer
- CannaPro / George Dickinson
- Grownetics
- Olympia Steel Buildings
- Paul Boers Manufacturing
- Universal Fabrication
- Westbrook
Nutrients Product
- Advanced Nutrients
- BioWorks
- BlueSky Organics
- CANNA
- Dr. Marijane
- Emerald Harvest
- Gaia Green
- GroTek
- Plant Products
- Pure Nutrients
- Remo Nutrients
Cannabis Consultant
- 3|Sixty Secure Corp
- Cannabis At Work
- Cannabis Compliance Inc.
- Cannabis License Experts
- Cannabiz Group
- Canndelta Inc.
- dicentra
- Eurofins Experchem
- Flemming & Singh Cannabis Inc.
- PipeDreemz Inc.
- Quality & Compliance
Extraction Facility
- Agripharm
- Aphria
- Khrysos Industries
- MediPharm Labs
- Neptune Wellness Solutions
- Valens GroWorks
- WeedMD
Lab/Testing Facility
- A & L Canada Labs
- Cedar Lanes Labs
- Eurofins Experchem
- High North
- Keystone Labs
- Molecular Science Corp.
- Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC)
- Sigma Analytical Services Inc.
- Valens Labs
- Zenabis Delta Facility
Retailer
- Choom
- Delta 9
- Fire and Flower
- Medmen
- Prairie Records
- Shoppers Drug Mart
- Starbuds
- The Hunny Pot Cannabis Co.
- Thomas H Clarke
- Tokyo Smoke
Security Service
- 3|Sixty Secure Corp
- Avigilon Corporation
- Bulldog Fire and Security
- Commissionaires
- GardaWorld
- Inaxsys Security Systems Inc.
- Protect-IP Global Solutions
- Sonitrol
- The Surveillance Shop
Engineering Service
- Aurora Larssen Project
- Ehvert Engineering
- Keirton
- Laporte Consultant
- MCW Group of Engineering Companies
- Quasar
- Soscia Architects and Engineers
- Stratus Designs
Seedbank
- BC Bud Depot
- Crop King Seeds
- Growers Choice Seeds
- med-man brand
- Ontario Cannabis Store
- The Niagara Seedbank
- Toronto Cannabis Seeds
- Upper Canada Seed Bank
Plant Propagation/Breeding
- Mother Labs
- Propagation Inc.
- Segra
- Steadystem
Supplier/Distributor
- BIOFLORAL Canada
- Cannabis Supply Company
- CannaPro
- Cannasupplies, a division of PharmaSystems
- Detonate Cannabis Agency
- Global Hort
- Growhaus Supply Co.
- Hydroponics Inc.
- Stellar Wholesale Inc.
Celebrating growers and suppliers, the Grow Up Conference and Expo centres on the education, collaboration and growth in the cannabis industry. The three-day event will be held at the Scotiabank Convention Centre in downtown Niagara Falls on September 12 to 14, 2019, featuring over 160 speakers. This full-spectrum B2B cannabis event connects thousands of cannabis companies with a complete view of the industry.
Voting opens August 16, 2019, at 12 p.m. EDT. All winners will be announced at the ceremony on September 12, 2019.
Tickets for the event are $185 (+ tax) which includes cocktail reception, dinner, magical performance and awards ceremonies. Tables and booths are available for purchase.
SOURCE Grow Up Conference and Expo
For further information: Lori Harito, RNMKR Agency, lori@rnmkr.agency, 416-523-9602
