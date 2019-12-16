Groups from Across Canada Join Initiative to Get Climate and Energy Policy Working Together
Dec 16, 2019, 16:28 ET
New initiative seeks to develop workable solutions good for environment, economy and unity
TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - The Energy Future Forum (EFF), a new pan-Canadian initiative to develop policy answers that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and strengthen the economy, was officially launched today at a meeting in Toronto. The forum includes senior representatives of Canada's business, government, academic, environmental and Indigenous communities, comprising participants from five regions.
The foundational partners - Royal Bank of Canada, Suncor Energy, Hydro-Québec and the Ivey Foundation - are determined to see this collaborative effort map out an ambitious set of policy solutions that are environmentally sound, economically beneficial and publicly acceptable.
"The Energy Future Forum brings together a diverse group of thinkers, doers and policymakers in an unprecedented effort to find common cause in addressing Canada's climate and energy challenges," said Edward Greenspon, President and CEO of the Public Policy Forum, which is leading the process.
"The recent federal election confirmed Canadians are increasingly concerned about climate change while accepting an energy transition will unfold over time," Greenspon said. "We are incredibly optimistic that the pieces are falling into place to address these issues decisively, efficiently and equitably and we are heartened by early indicators of progress, such as Canada and Alberta's agreement on large carbon emitters."
EFF's inaugural gathering is being hosted by RBC. It includes more than 30 participants from the federal and Alberta governments, energy companies, environmental groups, the finance industry, Indigenous groups, universities and research specialists. EFF is designed as a multi-year, multi-sector initiative to facilitate the innovative thinking needed to bridge the long-standing energy-environment divide and move Canada into a leadership position internationally.
"As I recently reiterated in my annual report letter, climate change is one of the most pressing issues of our age. It's a primary concern of our employees, clients, many shareholders and the public. This includes the next generation who are, in many regards, leading the conversation," said Dave McKay, President and CEO of RBC. "All stakeholders must embrace the challenge and show Canadians that innovation can achieve measurable progress on climate change and help create a clean, prosperous economy."
"Canada must be a leader in both energy and the environment. The Energy Future Forum is designed to try to get past the polarized voices and find real solutions", said Mark Little, President and CEO of Suncor Energy.
"Climate change is scientifically proven, and we have a responsibility to act. The energy sector must be a part of the solution in the fight to reduce GHG emissions," said Hydro-Québec President and CEO Eric Martel. "As a producer of clean electricity, Hydro-Québec intends to contribute positively to this discussion, which brings together a coalition of key players in Canada."
"It seems after 25 years of definitive science and equivocal policy responses, the public has awoken to the reality of climate change," said Bruce Lourie, President of the Ivey Foundation. "The conversation has become real and that means tough work for those looking to see meaningful action; and that is my expectation of this effort."
The Energy Future Forum's participants must reconcile two realities, Greenspon said: that the climate situation is growing more urgent and that history shows that energy transitions, such as steam to electricity, take time to develop. Electric vehicles accounted for just 2.2 percent of Canadian car sales last year, he noted, so fossil fuels will remain part of our lives for some time yet, making it imperative that cleaner oil and gas along with greater electrification be part of the solution.
Today's inaugural meeting of the Energy Future Forum is focused on a discussion of possible early policy initiatives as well as a longer-term process to understand the trade-offs associated with a range of potential initiatives. These insights will inform EFF's subsequent discussions about policy choices as it seeks to develop ideas and approaches that can make a difference and gain broad support.
This process will draw on the expertise of EFF participants and the input of outside specialists and policy decision-makers at all levels of government, complementing research and consultations already carried out by groups such as the Economic Strategy Tables, the Joint Oil and Gas Working Group, and Generation Energy. It hopes to steer the national conversation toward a common understanding between policymakers and stakeholders on policy opportunities worth pursuing and provide concrete, arms-length recommendations.
The EFF will meet at least three times a year over the next three years in locations across the country. For more information about the Energy Future Forum, please visit: https://ppforum.ca/project/energy-future-forum/
For more information, visit www.ppforum.ca or follow us on Twitter: @ppforumca
DECEMBER 16 MEETING PARTICIPANTS
Michelle Adams
Director
Dalhousie University – School for Resource and Environmental Studies
Janet Annesley
Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Human Resources
Husky Energy
Eric Axford
Executive Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer
Suncor Energy Inc.
Kathy Bardswick
President and CEO
Canadian Institute for Climate Choices
Peter Boag
President and CEO
Canadian Fuels Association
Brian Bohunicky
Vice President, Policy
Public Policy Forum
Julie Boucher
Senior Director, Communications, Public and
Government Affairs
Hydro-Québec
Chris Breen
Vice President, Public Affairs
TC Energy
Tabatha Bull
Chief Operating Officer
Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business
Mark Cameron
Deputy Minister, Policy Coordination Office
Government of Alberta
Valerie Chort
Vice-President, Corporate Citizenship
RBC
Bill Clapperton
Vice President, Regulatory, Stakeholder &
Environmental Affairs
Canadian Natural Resources
Bryan Cox
President and CEO
BC LNG Alliance
Janet De Silva
President & CEO
Toronto Region Board of Trade
Andrew Craig
Senior Director, Sustainability
RBC
Peter Dinsdale
President and CEO
YMCA Canada
Annie Donolo
Policy Lead
Public Policy Forum
Roman Dubczak
Managing Director and Head of Global Investment Banking
CIBC
Dale Eisler
Senior Advisor on Government Relations
University of Regina
Stewart Elgie
Professor and Director of the University's Interdisciplinary Environment Institute
University of Ottawa
Derek Evans
President and CEO
MEG Energy
Richard Florizone
Senior Executive Fellow
Waterloo Institute for Sustainable Energy
Mike Gladstone
Director External Affairs Canada
Enbridge Gas Distribution Inc.
Edward Greenspon
President and CEO
Public Policy Forum
Keith Halliday
Director
Boston Consulting Group
Christine Healy
President and CEO
Total E&P
Mollie Johnson
Assistant Deputy Minister – Low Carbon Energy Sector
Natural Resources Canada
Robert Johnston
Managing Director, Global Energy and Natural Resources
Eurasia Group
Kent Kaufield
Managing Partner, Energy
Ernst & Young
Masha Kennedy
Director of Partnerships
Public Policy Forum
Jay Khosla
Assistant Deputy Minister, Energy Sector
Natural Resources Canada
Leah Lawrence
President and CEO
Sustainable Development Technology Canada
Megan Leslie
President and CEO
WWF
Mark Little
President and CEO
Suncor Energy Inc.
Bruce Lourie
President
Ivey Foundation
Jane McDonald
Interim President and CEO
International Institute for Sustainable Development
David McKay
President and CEO
RBC
Ross Middleton
Managing Director & Partner
Boston Consulting Group
Jatin Nathwani
Executive Director
University of Waterloo - Waterloo Institute for Sustainable Energy
Jeanette Patell
Vice-President, Government Affairs & Policy
GE Canada
Simon Paradis
Canada Energy Transition Program Manager
Shell Canada Ltd.
Theresa Redburn
Senior Vice President, Commercial and Corporate Development
Imperial Oil
Marty Reed
CEO
Evok Innovations
John Stackhouse
Senior Vice President, Office of the CEO
RBC
Peter Tertzakian
Executive Director
ARC Energy Research Institute
Christyne Tremblay
Deputy Minister
Natural Resources Canada
Bruce Wallace
President and CEO
Nuclear Innovation Institute
Mac Van Wielingen
Founder and Chair
Viewpoint Group
Ed Whittingham
Co-Founder and Senior Advisor
Academy for Sustainable Innovation
EFF membership is still growing, and we expect additional partners will contribute to our efforts in the coming months.
SOURCE Public Policy Forum
For further information: For more information and media inquiries: Jennifer Field, Vice President, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, 613-327-0012, jennifer.field@hkstrategies.ca
Share this article