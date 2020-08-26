Groupe Quint has acquired two large industrial buildings in the province of Quebec

WESTMOUNT, QC, Aug. 26, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Groupe Quint, the fastest growing real estate developer in Quebec, has acquired two new industrial assets.

3000 Cartier in St-Hyacinthe is located at the intersection of Vanier Ave. and sits on 1,130,000 square feet of land. The 411,419 sq.ft. industrial complex is fully leased to 3 national tenants.

9175 Langelier Blvd. is a 145,000 sq.ft. multi-tenant class A industrial building built in 2004 on 270,000 sq.ft. of land.

The transaction closed August 14, 2020 and will allow Groupe Quint to pursue the company's growth momentum in Canada and the United States.

This new acquisition is part of a broader, long-term strategy set out by Groupe Quint to maintain and diversify its acquisitions in the industrial sector. Groupe Quint has acquired and developed more than 8 million square feet of retail, industrial and office space in Canada and the United States since its foundation in 2015.

SOURCE Groupe Quint Inc.

For further information: Melissa Boyer, [email protected]

Related Links

https://groupequint.com/

