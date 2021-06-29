Groupe Quint acquires another building in St Laurent

WESTMOUNT, QC, June 29, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Groupe Quint, one of the most active private real estate firms in Canada, is announcing its latest acquisition in Montreal, an industrial building known as Place Lebeau. The property consists of a 155,000 sq. ft. industrial building located in St Laurent, one of the most in-demand industrial markets in the region.

This transaction represents Groupe Quint's 11th acquisition of 2021, further confirming its rapid growth. In the past 6 months, the Montreal-based company has acquired over 1,380,000 sq. ft. of industrial, commercial and office properties, and is on track to acquire several other properties in the near-term, both in Canada and in the US, where it is proceeding with an aggressive expansion.