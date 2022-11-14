SAINT-ANACLET-DE-LESSARD, QC, Nov. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Groupe Miralis proudly announces a total investment of $45 million for the start-up of two new high automation manufacturing plants, one in Saint-Anaclet-de-Lessard (near Rimouski) and another in Québec City. The Lower Saint-Laurent region-based company thus reaffirms its leadership position in durable, high-quality kitchen cabinet manufacturing.

Stimulating regional growth in the manufacturing sector

With these major investments, Miralis hopes to not only respond to growing demand for its distinctive products, but it also proposes a vision: to contribute to sustainable manufacturing in Québec by bringing production to a higher standard. Proud of maintaining jobs in the Lower St-Laurent and Québec City regions, and increasing the added value these opportunities generate, Miralis also hopes it will encourage other SMEs to follow its lead.

Best in class in automation

Miralis is therefore moving closer to Industry 4.0 status, reaching a level of automation superior to anything else being done in kitchen cabinet and high-volume countertop production in North America. Eventually, the project will allow the company to monitor its operational data in realtime, from placement of order to assembly.

Seven major financial partners behind the two projects

The investments are made possible thanks to the respective contributions of the Gouvernement du Québec, Investissement Québec, the BDC, the Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ – Bas-Saint-Laurent, M. R. Capital et Investissements inc, and the Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED), as well as Miralis' own investment in the project.

The new plant, currently under construction in Saint-Anaclet-de-Lessard, will be dedicated to manufacturing built-in furniture for living spaces. The plant will open its doors at the end of 2023. The other plant in Québec City will give Miralis the capacity to transform stone materials in order to add high-quality counters to its product line. This second manufacturing plant will be operational at the end of summer 2023.

Mentions

"After 10 years of thinking about this project, we are very excited to finally take action. I would like to sincerely thank our financial partners for believing in and supporting our project, but also to the members of our team who have brought a culture of innovation to us for so many years. It gives me immense pride to be able to directly invest in our region, where we are from, specifically in Saint-Anaclet, and to contribute to building the Québec manufacturing sector of tomorrow. "

— Daniel Drapeau, CEO of Miralis

"Manufacturers play a key role in the Québec economy and the environmental transition. That is why our government is committed to supporting our manufacturers so that they remain competitive and innovative, but also so that they can adequately retool to face today's challenges. That is why the CED supports Miralis, whose concerns for preserving the environment are just as important as ensuring its growth."

— The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister Responsible for the CED

"To modernize our manufacturing sector and make it even more competitive, we need companies like Miralis that are investing in state-of-the-art equipment to offer value-added products. To prepare for Québec's future, boosting our efficiency and productivity is an essential economic objective."

— Christopher Skeete, Minister for the Economy, Minister Responsible for the Fight Against Racism, and Minister Responsible for the Laval Region

"By supporting Miralis, we are contributing to regional vitality. We are proud to give a hand to this company, which, thanks to its innovative forest product processing project in Saint-Anaclet-de-Lessard, is seeking to become a North American leader. Québec's forestry innovation program (Programme Innovation Bois) aims to move things in the right direction, particularly in communities where forestry development is a key economic driver."

— Maïté Blanchette Vézina, Minister of Natural Resources and Forests, Minister Responsible for the Bas-Saint-Laurent Region and the Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine and the Member for Rimouski

"Automation and robotics in the manufacturing industry are key to increasing competitiveness and ensuring the growth of our companies. With its culture of innovation, Miralis embodies the future of the Québec manufacturing sector. Investissement Québec is pleased to support Miralis in this major project, which will allow them to increase their productivity."

— Guy LeBlanc, President and CEO of Investissement Québec

"It's with great pride that the BDC supports Miralis' ambitions, a growing company in the manufacturing sector. Not only has Miralis stimulated its growth, it has also enhanced its efficiency while remaining an élite brand in its industry. Alongside our partners, we look forward to accompanying the Miralis team on its inspiring journey."

— Chantal Remy, Senior Vice President Quebec and Atlantic and Advisory Services, BDC

"Our investment will give Miralis momentum and have a direct impact on our regional economy. Their vision and their way of modernizing industry impressed us from day one. Miralis' innovative facilities and workers will generate added value in the industry. Let's hope it is going to inspire other companies to follow suit in all four corners of Québec!"

— David Lord, Regional Vice President of Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ – Bas-Saint-Laurent – Gaspésie – Îles-de-la-Madeleine

About Miralis

Driven by a relentless desire to innovate and elevate standards of excellence in the industry, Miralis has captured the hearts of consumers with avant-garde kitchens that dreams are made of. Today, its offering of custom-made products extends to all living spaces and includes permanent kitchen furniture. Founded in 1976, this Québec company located near Rimouski has close to 270 team members. It has state-of-the-art, 125,000-square-foot facilities and is currently experiencing sustained annual growth. Its products, always respectful of human health and the environment, are sold in approximately 120 retail locations in Québec, Ontario and the United States.

www.miralis.com

