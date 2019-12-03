Groupe Média TFO continues its digital transformation, hitting 1 billion views on YouTube

Since launching its first channels in 2010, Groupe Média TFO has continued to increase its digital presence through its YouTube network, which now features 22 channels. The strategy has already paid off, with two YouTube awards, including a Silver Play Button for Mini Dorémi and a Gold Play Button for Mini ABC .

Groupe Média TFO is a successful public media company model. It has transformed itself, switching to Web technologies and Web spaces. By seizing all the opportunities provided by digital innovation, Groupe Média TFO is now distributing its content to every single one of its audiences, whether they hail from Ontario or China. These efforts to conquer new markets make it possible to actively participate in the expansion of the Francophonie, both in minority communities and across the world.

"We owe this success to the vision and talent of our teams and collaborators, as well as their innovation, which Groupe Média TFO values greatly. This is the work of many years of analysis and effort to better understand how children explore their digital world and how we can better support them. We are incredibly proud of this achievement," said Carole Beaulieu, Chair of the Board of Groupe Média TFO during an event celebrating the milestone for Groupe Média TFO's YouTube channels.

- Carole Beaulieu, Chair of the board

During this event held in Groupe Média TFO's Toronto studios, Ms. Beaulieu was joined by the Honourable Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education of Ontario, and the Honourable Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation and Francophone Affairs of Ontario.

"We are proud of the work of our partners in promoting French-language education benefiting students and their families. We celebrate Groupe Média TFO for creating high-quality digital education content inspiring children here in Ontario and around the world," said Minister Lecce. "I congratulate Groupe Média TFO for reaching such an impressive milestone and I wish them every success as they achieve their next billion views."

- Honorable Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education

"This remarkable achievement illustrates the creativity and dynamism of Groupe Média TFO's team, demonstrating the extraordinary reach of its media productions in Ontario, Canada and the world. By broadcasting Franco-Ontarian content across the world, Groupe Média TFO raises the profile and visibility of Ontario's Francophonie everywhere. My most sincere congratulations to all those who made reaching this milestone possible."

- Honorable Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation and Minister of Francophone Affairs

Ms. Beaulieu also officially launched the "Proudly Educational, Proudly Francophone" campaign alongside Sam Oosterhoff, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Education. This campaign aims to promote Groupe Média TFO's many creations: educational and cultural content in French for the whole family and the field of education. While only 4% of content on the Web is in French, Groupe Média TFO is committed to strengthening this presence by serving all Francophones and Francophiles, especially those living in minority communities, both in Canada and beyond our borders.

During the event, students and representatives of the Francophone community also had the opportunity to visit the LUV, the Virtual Worlds Laboratory. The next-generation 3D virtual studio is the only one of its kind in North America and was custom-designed by Groupe Média TFO.

In addition to operating the two largest French-language educational channels on YouTube in Canada ― for a total of 12 million views per month and more ― Groupe Média TFO supports digital learning in French every day through its IDÉLLO platform. Offering 12,000 resources focused on the Ontario curriculum, IDÉLLO serves no less than 2,125,000 teachers, educators and students across the country. Groupe Média TFO also makes its content available to Francophones and Francophiles around the world, with a presence in the United States, China, France, Italy and Spain. Groupe Média TFO therefore broadens the opportunities to discover Franco-Ontarian content and demonstrates Ontario's innovation and education leadership, both in Canada and across the world.

In the spirit of continuous growth, Groupe Média TFO makes great efforts to raise awareness about its content, innovation and platforms to the widest possible audience. New audiences, product development and outreach efforts are already planned, to ensure that the company remains a driving force for creativity and innovation in a knowledge-based economy, for the benefit of children, teens, the Francophonie and Ontario itself.

- Éric Minoli, Chief Operating Officer

SOURCE Ontario French Language Educational Communications Authority (TFO)

For further information: Carole Nkoa, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Groupe Média TFO, 416.606.5113

Related Links

www.tfo.org

