TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - TFO, the French-language public media organization, announces a transition within its Board of Directors that reaffirms the continuity of its strategic directions and the pursuit of its mission to serve Francophone communities in minority settings.

Dominique Giguère has been appointed by the Government of Ontario to assume the Chair of TFO's Board of Directors for a three-year term. Until recently, she served as the Board's Vice-Chair.

A Doctor of Andragogy and Co-CEO of Currents Group, Ms. Giguère is a recognized expert in governance and strategic planning. With solid leadership experience in the Ontario public sector - notably with TVOntario, Seneca College, and the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) - she possesses a deep understanding of governance issues and complex strategic frameworks. As Mayor of Malahide Township and Warden of Elgin County, her leadership and multi-sectoral expertise are major assets for TFO.

"I am honored to take the helm of the Board of Directors. TFO is an essential content creator, and we will stay the course on our mission to be the educational and cultural reference for the Francophonie, while ensuring the organization's agility and sustainability," stated Dominique Giguère, Chair of the Board of Directors.

In parallel, Frédéric Duguay, also a member of the Board of Directors, has been appointed Vice-Chair for a three-year term. These appointments take effect immediately.

"TFO plays a pillar role in the vitality of Francophone communities and the strengthening of our social fabric. A strong public media is essential to nourish an informed society and a healthy democracy. I am convinced that under the leadership of Dominique Giguère, and with the support of Frédéric Duguay and the entire Board of Directors, our governance will continue to protect and propel TFO's indispensable role for current and future generations," said Xavier Brassard-Bédard, Chief Executive Officer of TFO.

TFO thanks Jean Lépine, former Chair of the Board of Directors, for his dedication and work in service to TFO.

TFO remains mobilized for its mission of information, entertainment, and education. The broadcaster is ready to strengthen its partnerships and innovate to guarantee its sustainability and its essential role in the Francophone media ecosystem.

About TFO

TFO is the French-language public media organization that strives to be essential and indispensable for Francophone communities in minority settings. Founded nearly 40 years ago, TFO creates, produces, and distributes authentic, bold, inspiring, and educational content that reflects the plurality of Francophonies through its flagship brands: TFO.org , Boukili , IDÉLLO and ONFR . As a creator of Francophone cultural landmarks, TFO enriches and stimulates learning across all its platforms, offering a connected and meaningful experience.

