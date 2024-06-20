MONTREAL, June 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Groupe Marcelle, Canada's largest cosmetic manufacturer, is proud to celebrate its 75th anniversary. The family-owned company has been a leader in the Canadian beauty industry, crafting high-quality cosmetics that not only enhance natural beauty but also celebrate the unique spirit of Canada.

Groupe Marcelle's story is one of continuous innovation, providing high-quality cosmetic products to Canadians from coast to coast since 1949. From a local Montreal pharmacy, the company has grown into a cosmetic powerhouse with a national presence. Today, its four beloved brands – Marcelle, Watier, Annabelle, and CW Beggs and Sons – each offering a range of products, reflective of the unique needs of the Canadian beauty industry. The four brands grace the shelves of pharmacies and beauty boutiques across Canada and internationally, a true testament to Canadian success.

"For 75 years, Groupe Marcelle has been more than just a beauty company in Canada, we are Canadian beauty," said David Cape, President of Groupe Marcelle. "From our humble beginnings as a Montreal pharmacy to becoming the nation's largest cosmetic manufacturer, four generations of the Cape family have been dedicated to innovation and creating products that empower Canadians to embrace their natural beauty, with a distinctly Canadian touch."

Groupe Marcelle understands that beauty goes beyond the surface. The company incorporates the rich tapestry of Canadian landscapes into its products, using high-quality, locally sourced ingredients. From the invigorating properties of Labrador Tea to Boreal Spruce, Groupe Marcelle infuses the power of Canadian nature into its formulas.

"We source the finest ingredients globally, but we hold a special place in our hearts for Canadian treasures," said David Cape. "This commitment to our heritage extends beyond ingredients. We believe in building strong relationships with the amazing Canadians who trust our brands, fostering a sense of community and celebrating what it means to be beautiful, inside and out."

As Canada gears up for summer celebrations, Groupe Marcelle reflects on its 75-year journey and looks towards a future as bright and bold as Canadian beauty itself. The company remains dedicated to innovation, creating effective beauty products that empower Canadians to embrace their unique beauty. Groupe Marcelle is committed to giving back to the communities that have supported its journey, ensuring that Canadian beauty continues to shine brightly for generations to come.

About Groupe Marcelle

Groupe Marcelle is Canada's largest cosmetic manufacturer, creating innovative skin care, makeup and fragrances for Canadians, by Canadians. For 75 years, Groupe Marcelle has proudly operated as a family-owned business in Montreal, Québec, growing from its roots as a local pharmacy into a cosmetic powerhouse with a national presence. With more than a thousand products across its four brands, Marcelle, Watier, Annabelle and CW Beggs and Sons, Groupe Marcelle is defining the Canadian cosmetic industry.

