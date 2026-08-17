Groupe HD and Groupe Patrimoine Partner to Develop New Private Senior Residences in Montréal

This strategic partnership brings together Groupe HD's real estate expertise and Groupe Patrimoine's operational know-how to develop living environments tailored to seniors in a region where demand continues to grow.

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- Groupe HD, a Québec real estate developer, and Groupe Patrimoine, a recognized operator of senior living communities, today announced a strategic partnership to design and develop a new generation of private senior residences (RPA) in Montréal, created to adapt to the evolving realities and needs of their residents.

From left: Justine Audet, Director of Sales and Marketing at Groupe Patrimoine; Laura-Jeanne Audet, Operations Coordinator at Groupe Patrimoine; Thomas Dufour, Co-President of Groupe HD; François Audet, President of Groupe Patrimoine; Isabelle Vachon, Co-Owner of Groupe Patrimoine; and Marilou Audet, Renovation and Design Project Manager at Groupe Patrimoine. From left : François Audet, President of Groupe Patrimoine, and Thomas Dufour, Co-President of Groupe HD.

Combining Groupe HD's real estate development expertise with Groupe Patrimoine's operational know-how, the partnership already has several projects in the planning stages, including an initial 415-unit development on the Island of Montréal that will be announced shortly.

"This partnership with Groupe Patrimoine reflects our commitment to working with recognized operators that possess proven, hands-on expertise in managing private senior residences. From our earliest discussions, it became clear that we shared the same high standards and a common vision for development, making Groupe Patrimoine a natural partner in ensuring the success of our projects." -- Thomas Dufour, Co-President of Groupe HD

Complementary Expertise

Under this partnership, Groupe HD will oversee the real estate co-development and construction of the projects, while Groupe Patrimoine will be responsible for operating and managing the residences, in addition to participating in their co-development. This approach ensures that how residents will use the spaces, their daily routines and their practical needs are considered from the earliest stages of design.

A leading company in its sector, Groupe Patrimoine stands out for its extensive expertise in senior care and services, as well as the quality of the living environments it designs and continues to evolve, primarily in the Québec City region. Through this partnership, Groupe Patrimoine is accelerating its growth in Montréal, marking an important milestone in its development as it expands into larger-scale private senior residences.

For Groupe HD, this collaboration also builds on the launch of its division dedicated to private senior residences, with the objective of working alongside specialized partners to ensure that each project is delivered in a manner that reflects the specific realities of the sector.

A Strategic Partnership for the Private Senior Residence Market

At a time when demand for living environments tailored to seniors is growing in Montréal, this partnership is founded on a shared vision: to develop sustainable, secure projects that are well integrated into their surroundings and meet high standards of quality, service and resident experience.

"A family-owned company for more than 30 years, led by Nathalie Paré, Groupe Patrimoine designs living environments around the real needs of the people who call them home, ensuring they are fully experienced and enjoyed every day. This partnership with Groupe HD is a natural extension of that approach. We have found a team with whom we share a genuine affinity, both in terms of values and standards. We are also very proud to continue our growth in Montréal, with the hope that our residences will make a meaningful difference in the daily lives of many people." -- François Audet, President of Groupe Patrimoine.

The first projects resulting from this collaboration will be developed in several areas across Montréal.

About Groupe HD

Groupe HD is a Québec company specializing in real estate investment, development, construction and property management. Its ambition is to redefine the future of housing by designing and delivering large-scale projects that address the needs of communities and municipalities. To date, the company is involved in approximately 30 projects representing nearly 10,000 residential units across condominiums, purpose-built rental properties and private senior residences. Groupe HD continuously rethinks and adapts its methods to create integrated living environments for today's and tomorrow's generations. Supported by a team of approximately 100 professionals, the company currently has more than $4 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit groupehdimmobilier.ca.

About Groupe Patrimoine

Groupe Patrimoine is a Québec family-owned company that has been designing and managing people-focused living environments for more than 30 years. With a presence in Québec City, Montréal, Longueuil and Warwick, the company's portfolio includes residences that have been firmly rooted in their communities for more than three decades, as well as innovative developments such as Humanitæ and Le Marc-Aurèle. Over the years, the organization has continued to evolve its living environments to meet the changing needs of the people it serves, from independent living to more specialized care. Today, more than 720 employees support over 2,500 residents each day across its residences between Montréal and Québec City. For more information, visit groupepatrimoine.ca.

SOURCE Groupe HD

Media Inquiries : Isabelle Drolet, Vice-Présidente Marketing et Commercialisation, (514) 775-4758, [email protected], Groupe HD, 1751, rue Richardson, Suite 5.109, Montréal, Qc H3K 1G6, groupehdimmobilier.ca