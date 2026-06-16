GROUPE DYNAMITE ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

MONTRÉAL, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Groupe Dynamite Inc. ("Groupe Dynamite" or the "Company") (TSX: GRGD) announced that the nominees proposed as directors in its Management Proxy Circular dated May 6, 2026 were elected as directors of Groupe Dynamite at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today via online webcast. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Nominee Votes For Votes Against # % # % Andrew Lutfy 899,781,153 99.81 1,689,656 0.19 Chris Arsenault 901,183,735 99.97 287,074 0.03 Hollie S. Castro 901,383,225 99.99 87,585 0.01 Linda Drysdale 901,286,591 99.98 184,219 0.02 Peter Iliopoulos 901,440,138 100.00 30,672 0.00 Andy Janowski 901,382,693 99.99 88,117 0.01 Marie-Josée Lamothe 901,256,558 99.98 214,251 0.02 Angelic Vendette 901,393,446 99.99 77,363 0.01

About Groupe Dynamite Inc.

Groupe Dynamite Inc. (TSX: GRGD) is a growth-oriented company striving for excellence in the fashion industry. Operating retail stores and digital experiences under two complementary and spirited banners--GARAGE and DYNAMITE--we offer a wide range of women's fashion apparel, catering to the needs of Generation Z and Millennials. With a growing international presence, we operate across Canada and the United States, and more recently expanded into the United Kingdom, advancing our global footprint. With leading key operating metrics and a commitment to innovation and disciplined execution, we are proud to continue our ambitious growth plans. Guided by our mission, "Empowering YOU to be YOU, one outfit at a time," we are a values-led, inclusive organization committed to inspiring confidence and self-expression. Proudly rooted in the chic and vibrant city of Montréal, our culture, values and distinct brands position us to shape the future of fashion while attracting and inspiring the next generation of leaders and creators. Our ownership-mentality and entrepreneurial mindset is reflected in our Shared Success Program, through which all our 7,200 employees have ownership exposure. This alignment of interests and values fosters collaboration, fuels innovation, and creates meaningful long-term value for our team and stakeholders alike.

SOURCE GROUPE DYNAMITE INC

Contacts: Questions from investors - Investor Relations: Alex Limosani, Manager, Investor Relations and Corporate Finance - [email protected]; Questions from media - Media Relations: Youann Blouin, Head of Corporate Communications - [email protected]