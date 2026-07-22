GROUPE DYNAMITE APPOINTS AI AND TECH LEADER, MR. MARTIN KON, TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

MONTRÉAL, July 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- Groupe Dynamite Inc. ("Groupe Dynamite" or the "Company") (TSX: GRGD) announces that Mr. Martin Kon, former President and Chief Operating Officer of Cohere, a leading independent AI company focused on security and sovereignty, headquartered in Toronto, has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

"Martin brings a unique combination of technology leadership, operational expertise and strategic insight that will be highly valuable to Groupe Dynamite as we scale our business. His experience at Cohere, YouTube and leading global consulting firms has given him a deep understanding of how technology, data, and AI can accelerate innovation, strengthen our operating model and support disciplined growth. As we continue to execute our long-term growth strategy, Martin's perspective will further strengthen our Board, help position Groupe Dynamite for its next phase of growth and support the creation of lasting value for our shareholders," said Andrew Lutfy, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board.

"Groupe Dynamite has built something rare--two brands that customers genuinely love, backed by disciplined, profitable growth. As the father of two daughters who are devoted GARAGE and DYNAMITE shoppers, I've seen that loyalty firsthand. The opportunities ahead are compelling: continued expansion internationally across the U.S., the U.K. and beyond, deepening community through social media, and harnessing data and AI to strengthen an already-strong operating model. I'm honoured to join the board and to help Andrew and the team pursue these growth vectors in its next chapter," added Martin Kon.

Mr. Kon is a board director, researcher and strategic advisor to a select portfolio of operational and capital market leaders, with a focus on enterprise reinvention in the age of AI. He currently serves as an industry advisor to KKR, a member of the Client Advisory Council at J.P. Morgan Advisors and a member of the McGill Desautels International Advisory and Advancement Board. In October 2026, he will begin doctoral research at the University of Cambridge, exploring "The Reinvention Paradox in the Age of AI."

Most recently, Mr. Kon served as President, Chief Operating Officer and a member of the Board of Directors of Cohere. During his tenure, he helped scale the company from its pioneering research roots into a leading transatlantic sovereign AI company, valued at a reported $20 billion as of April 2026. Before joining Cohere, he served as Chief Financial Officer (internally, Business Finance Officer) of YouTube at Google/Alphabet, overseeing global strategy, finance, business operations and data analytics during a period in which YouTube scaled to more than $40 billion in annual revenue while substantially improving its operating margins.

About Groupe Dynamite Inc.

Groupe Dynamite Inc. (TSX: GRGD) is a growth-oriented company striving for excellence in the fashion industry. Operating retail stores and digital experiences under two complementary and spirited banners--GARAGE and DYNAMITE--we offer a wide range of women's fashion apparel, catering to the needs of Generation Z and Millennials. With a growing international presence, we operate across Canada and the United States, and more recently expanded into the United Kingdom, advancing our global footprint. With leading key operating metrics and a commitment to innovation and disciplined execution, we are proud to continue our ambitious growth plans. Guided by our mission, "Empowering YOU to be YOU," we are a values-led, inclusive organization committed to inspiring confidence and self-expression. Proudly rooted in the chic and vibrant city of Montréal, our culture, values and distinct brands position us to shape the future of fashion while attracting and inspiring the next generation of leaders and creators. Our ownership-mentality and entrepreneurial mindset is reflected in our Shared Success Program, through which all our 7,200 employees have ownership exposure. This alignment of interests and values fosters collaboration, fuels innovation, and creates meaningful long-term value for our team and stakeholders alike.

SOURCE GROUPE DYNAMITE INC

Contacts: Questions from investors - Investor Relations: Alex Limosani, Manager, Investor Relations and Corporate Finance - [email protected]; Questions from media - Media Relations: Youann Blouin, Head of Corporate Communications - [email protected]