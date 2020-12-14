Practical Measures to Combat Racism

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 14, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Groupe d'action contre le racisme, co-chaired by Nadine Girault, Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie, Minister of Immigration, Francization and Integration, Minister Responsible for the Laurentides Region, and Lionel Carmant, Minister for Health and Social Services, today released its report titled "Racism in Québec: Zero Tolerance."

In addition to the two co-chairs, the report tabled today was also signed by Ian Lafrenière, Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs, Denis Lamothe, MNA for Ungava, Sylvie D'Amours, MNA for Mirabel, Christopher Skeete, MNA for Sainte-Rose, and Isabelle Lecours, MNA for Lotbinière-Frontenac.

The task force recommended practical measures to rapidly attack the problem of racism in Québec and create tangible short- and long-term effects in many different sectors, such as employment, public safety, housing, education and justice in light of the specific realities experienced by people from visible minorities and Indigenous communities.

The recommendations in the Groupe d'action contre le racisme report include several measures to end cases of police discrimination. The task force also proposes launching a national anti-racism awareness campaign, as well as professional development for police and public sector employees. It emphasizes the importance of educating young people about racism and discrimination throughout their school careers, using various programs offered in the primary and secondary school system. To coordinate and monitor all these measures, the task force also recommends appointing a Minister responsible for the fight against racism.

In addition, in light of the specific realities of Indigenous communities, the task force proposes specific measures that focus explicitly on combating racism and discrimination against Indigenous people.

In the wake of the report, the Government of Québec will continue its collaboration with the civil society organizations and Indigenous groups that are working to uphold and advance the rights of all Québecers, and it reiterates its intention to respond to the needs of all the people and groups it represents.

The proposed measures arose from the task force's deliberations about racism and the most effective ways to prevent and counter all its manifestations. Since last June, these deliberations have been fuelled by discussions with experts, Indigenous groups and representatives of civil society organizations and by collaborations with many government departments and agencies. They have also drawn on many briefs and recommendations made in reports on racism-related issues in recent years.

Quotes:

"We are proud to present practical measures that will really change things in the short and long term. Québec is a welcoming society, concerned with human rights both here and abroad. The time for speeches is over. Now is the time for action and mobilization. Let's work together to achieve the ideal of an even better Québec: a Québec without racism! "

Nadine Girault, Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie, Minister of Immigration, Francization and Integration, Minister Responsible for the Laurentides Region

"I am especially pleased that our group is calling for concrete action to counter racial profiling. As a victim of profiling myself, and having heard a lot of testimony about it, I felt it was crucial to confront this totally unacceptable situation. Québec is an open society that welcomes everyone, and random police checks based on ethnic origin have no place here."

Lionel Carmant, Minister for Health and Social Services

"The Groupe d'action contre le racisme was also inspired to add to the responses to be made to the recommendations of the two inquiry commissions (the Public Inquiry Commission on relations between Indigenous Peoples and certain public services in Québec and MMIWG) and the AFNQL Action Plan on Racism and Discrimination. It is essential for the Government of Québec to provide Indigenous people with services adapted to their needs and to combat the racism and discrimination they still experience."

Ian Lafrenière, Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs

"Recognition of foreign diplomas has been a problem in Québec for far too long. This report shows a real desire to make changes in addressing an important social issue. I am extremely proud of the measures we are recommending after our meetings. This is a great step forward in the fight against racism in Québec."

Christopher Skeete, MNA for Sainte-Rose and Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier for Relations with English-Speaking Quebecers

"I am particularly proud that our government is taking action to combat racism by proposing measures that will make Québec a fairer place. As citizens, we all have an important role to play: every gesture counts."

Isabelle Lecours, MNA for Lotbinière-Frontenac

"Our task force took its mandate from the Premier very seriously. We have done a very thorough job. We met with many groups, experts and members of Indigenous communities. All these people really inspired us in drafting this report, and we also drew on many reports and briefs filed in recent years."

Denis Lamothe, MNA for Ungava, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs,

Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Forests, Wildlife and Parks (wildlife and parks)

"There's no place for racism in Québec, and there never has been. I'm glad our government is taking action on this front, because no human being should ever be discriminated against on the basis of nationality or ethnic origin. It's time to shake things up with concrete actions, starting with professional development for police and civil servants. We have a clear, specific mandate: racism must be eliminated in Québec, and together, we can do it."

Sylvie D'Amours, MNA for Mirabel

Highlights:

Québec Premier François Legault announced the creation of the Groupe d'action contre le racisme (GACR) on June 15 . The task force was established during worldwide demonstrations following the tragic death of George Floyd in Minneapolis , in the United States .

. The task force was established during worldwide demonstrations following the tragic death of in , in . The mandate of the task force was to announce a series of effective actions to fight against racism by fall 2020, identifying sectors with high-priority needs (public safety, justice, schools, housing, employment, etc.).

The Groupe d'action contre le racisme report is available at: https://www.quebec.ca/en/government/policies-orientations/translate-to-anglais-groupe-daction-contre-le-racisme.

