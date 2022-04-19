Groupe Chantelle Selects Centric PLM™ to Digitize Product Development and Empower Omnichannel Strategy

Chantelle is a family business created in 1876 and has been owned by the Kretz family since 1900. Today, Chantelle has 4,000 employees worldwide and owns six brands − Chantelle, Passionata, Chantelle X, Femilet, Livera, and Darjeeling. The company has subsidiaries in 16 countries throughout Europe, Asia, Oceania, and North America, and factories in northern Africa, Asia, and France.

We want Centric PLM to be with us over the long term.

Chantelle was facing business challenges within their Digital and Customer Care department. It was clear they needed to improve collaboration between teams worldwide, increase flexibility, speed responsiveness and ensure product availability.

"We had a product data management (PDM) solution for about 20 years, but no PLM. We knew we absolutely had to implement this technology," says Virginie Diquero, Organization Project Manager at Chantelle. "We needed a more efficient and faster way to transfer images, content and data of our complete collection offer to our sites."

Chantelle's existing PDM did not allow them to easily manage collection assortments and they needed that functionality quickly. They were also looking for PLM to provide a foundation for marketing efforts.

Chantelle's brand teams were working in silos and using tools like Excel and Google Drive to share important business information including budgets, collection plans, merchandizing strategies and more. Centric PLM will be deployed throughout the company across all brands, at the head office in France, in their factories and international commercial subsidiaries.

Choosing Centric PLM was a simple decision for Chantelle. "We have known about Centric for a long time. They are number one in the market and Centric PLM meets our needs for developing collections, marketing presentations and product catalogs and image management, says Diquer. "We want Centric PLM to be with us over the long term."

Chantelle expects PLM to streamline the product development process, enable more effective control of the material certification process, support planning and improve stock management accuracy. With supply chain challenges such as rising costs and transportation disruptions, PLM will eventually be rolled out to some of Chantelle's suppliers.

Chantelle products are complex, as each bra model requires more than 80 different materials and is available in approximately thirty sizes. To date, Chantelle has nearly 80,000 active SKUs. Centric PLM will enable Chantelle to better control the entire supply chain.

"Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is also a priority for Chantelle," says Cathy Sellier, Master Data Manager at Chantelle. "We recently created a zero waste, fully recyclable bra, based on the circular economy model and we want to communicate our CSR initiatives more effectively. To do this, we need easier and faster access to data and Centric PLM can help us."

"Chantelle is an icon in the lingerie sector and we are proud to partner with them on their international omnichannel strategy," says Chris Groves, President and CEO at Centric Software. "With Centric PLM, Chantelle will be empowered to seamlessly manage supply chains and achieve ambitious CSR goals."

Chantelle (www.chantelle.com)

We are Chantelle – an international creative studio based in Paris and a family-owned company designing lingerie since 1876.

Through our brands, built on the principles of collaboration and innovation, our group challenges conventional ways of designing, portraying and thinking about lingerie.

Respect is what we stand for. Creativity is what we foster. Honesty is what we value. And quality is what drives us.

For 145 years, we have made a point of managing our growth responsibly, while actively contributing to the well-being of our employees, partners and customers. Since its beginnings, our company has succeeded in building trusting and meaningful relationships with its stakeholders and is known for its product expertise, its high quality standards and its historic commitment to serving all women.

In an effort to improve our global and social impact, we are driven by a long-term vision of a more equal, inclusive and respectful society. We aim to meet the great challenges of our times, related to climate change, biodiversity and social justice, in order to positively contribute to the world of tomorrow.

Beauty, in all its forms, is what we care to protect: whether it be human-beings and their diversity, nature and its riches, or our know-how and its history.

We are Chantelle and we believe we can make a difference. If you are reading this, then you can be part of the journey.

Change is a collective adventure.

Centric Software (www.centricsoftware.com)

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley, Centric Software® provides a Product Concept to Consumer Digital Transformation Platform for fashion, retail, footwear, luxury, outdoor, consumer electronics and consumer goods including cosmetics and personal care and food and beverage. Centric's flagship Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) platform, Centric PLM™, delivers enterprise-class merchandise planning, product development, sourcing, quality and product portfolio optimization innovations specifically for fast-moving consumer industries. Centric Visual Innovation Platform (CVIP) offers highly visual digital board experiences for collaboration and decision-making. Centric Retail Planning is an innovative, cloud-native solution powered by Armonica Retail S.R.L., that delivers an end-to-end retail planning process designed to maximize retail business performance. Centric Software pioneered mobility, introducing the first mobile apps for PLM, and is widely known for connectivity to dozens of other enterprise systems including ERP, DAM, PIM, e-com, planning and more as well as creative tools such as Adobe® Illustrator and a host of 3D CAD connectors. Centric's innovations are 100% market-driven with the highest user adoption rate and fastest time to value in the industry. All Centric innovations shorten time to market, boost product innovation and reduce costs.

Centric Software is majority-owned by Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), the world leader in 3D design software, 3D digital mock-up and PLM solutions.

Centric Software has received multiple industry awards and recognition, including being named by Red Herring to its Top 100 Global list in 2013, 2015 and 2016. Centric also received various excellence awards from Frost & Sullivan in 2012, 2016, 2018 and 2021.

Centric Software is a registered trademark of Centric Software Inc. All other brands and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

