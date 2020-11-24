"We are privileged to be able to renew our ties with the community that has seen us grow in every way," said Marc-André Loiselle, President and CEO of ALI Excavation , who recalled that this major mandate was a kind of big homecoming, since St-Lazare is the birthplace of the Loiselle family's children. He and his brother, Simon, Vice President Operations, were born and raised in the municipality of St-Lazare.

For Mr. Loiselle, this $7.5M contract reinforces one of the main thrusts of ALI Excavation Group's mission, which, in addition to civil engineering and road construction, such as paving, excavation, sewer and aqueduct rehabilitation, and road recycling, is committed to developing this specialty with the community's complete satisfaction as its top priority. "The goal here is to meet the legitimate high expectations of citizens not only in terms of quality of community life, but also in terms of public safety," continued Mr. Loiselle, confident that the quality expected in the delivery of this essential service will meet with the unanimous approval of the population, while contributing to increasing the company's reputation for excellence.

This four-year commitment, with a fifth year option, will make it possible to mobilize and consolidate jobs for at least 20 people until 2025: local jobs that will benefit the local and regional economy. Groupe Ali Excavation has been carrying out municipal and commercial snow removal work for about ten years now. The St-Lazare service is in addition to the one in the city of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, where ALI Excavation also holds a $5.5M mandate related to snow removal on the city's streets.

This does not include the expertise used on a large section of Highway 30 (A 30) in Montérégie West.

"The configuration of the St-Lazare territory requires very special attention from now on, and therefore brings its share of challenges," said Jean-François Beaulieu, P.Eng., Vice-President - Engineering, referring to the particularities of narrow streets, often asymmetrical street layouts, lack of lighting, the presence of trees, unpaved streets, narrow shoulders and often grassy areas.

The company's president also expressed his confidence in being able to successfully carry out the city's snow removal offensive thanks to the development of very proactive communications with the municipality's highly competent technical staff, who share the same concern for a job well done and who are committed to the virtues of using appropriate technologies. In this regard, the machinery that will be used in the execution of this contract will be equipped with GPS (stationary geo-positioning system) and road layouts will be programmed in such a way as to mitigate, if not outright reduce, the impacts of these winter operations on the mobility of citizens and local businesses.

Mr. Loiselle concluded by stating that Groupe ALI Excavation intends to pursue its growth objective in all its business sectors, including snow removal, by giving equal priority to organic growth as well as growth through acquisitions.

For further information: Source: Marc-André Loiselle, President and CEO; Contacts: Alexandre Dumas, T. 514 843-1901, M. 514 898-4636, [email protected]