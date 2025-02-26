TERREBONNE, QC, Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ -

(All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.)

ADF GROUP INC. ("ADF" or the "Corporation") (TSX: DRX), a North American leader in the fabrication of steel superstructures announces the signing of a series of new contracts in Quebec and the Western U.S. totaling $120.0 million.

The largest contract in this series of new orders consists in the fabrication and installation of the steel structures and heavy steel components which are part of a major renovation program for a sports complex in Western U.S.A.

This series of new orders also includes various structural steel contracts in the recreational sector, also in Western U.S.A., and in Quebec for a major client for which ADF has completed various other contracts in recent months and years.

Both of ADF's fabrication plants in Terrebonne, Quebec and in Great Falls, Montana, will be involved in carrying out these new contracts. The fabrication of the various steel structures will begin in the coming months and is expected to extend over a period of approximately 15 months.

The Corporation's order backlog stood at $ 330.3 million as at October 31, 2024, excluding the new orders announced today.

About ADF Group Inc. | ADF Group Inc. is a North American leader in the design and engineering of connections, fabrication, including the application of industrial coatings, and installation of complex steel structures, heavy steel built-ups, as well as in miscellaneous and architectural metals for the non-residential infrastructure sector. ADF Group Inc. is one of the few players in the industry capable of handling highly technically complex mega projects on fast-track schedules in the commercial, institutional, industrial and public sectors. The Corporation operates two fabrication plants and two paint shops, in Canada and in the United States, and a Construction Division in the United States, which specializes in the installation of steel structures and other related products.

Forward-Looking Information | This press release contains forward-looking statements reflecting ADF's objectives and expectations. These statements are identified by the use of verbs such as "expect" as well as by the use of future or conditional tenses. By their very nature these types of statements involve risks and uncertainty. Consequently, reality may differ from ADF's expectations.

Jean Paschini, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer; Jean-François Boursier, CPA, Chief Financial Officer, Telephone: (450) 965-1911, Website: www.adfgroup.com