TERREBONNE, QC, Jan. 30, 2026 /CNW/ - ADF GROUP INC. ("ADF" or the "Corporation") (TSX: DRX), a North American leader in the fabrication of steel superstructures announces the signing of a series of new contracts in Quebec, Ontario and in the U.S. West Coast states totaling $140.0 million.

These new projects generally call on ADF's expertise in fabrication and installation of various steel structures that vary in terms of complexity, part of new construction projects in the public transportation sector, in the commercial, industrial and manufacturing sectors, and in the hydroelectric sector in Quebec.

"The current fiscal year is off to a good start with the addition of these new contracts, not to mention that Groupe LAR is already contributing significantly to the growth of the Corporation's order backlog."

ADF's plants in Terrebonne, Quebec and in Great Falls, Montana, as well as Groupe LAR's plant in Métabetchouan, Quebec, acquired by ADF in September 2025, will be involved in carrying out these new contracts. Fabrication work for all of these new contracts will begin in June 2026, with the majority expected to run until the end of 2027.

The Corporation's order backlog stood at $ 497,1 million as at October 31, 2025, excluding the new orders announced today.

About ADF Group Inc. | ADF Group Inc. is a North American leader in the design and engineering of connections, fabrication, including the application of industrial coatings, and installation of complex steel structures, heavy steel built-ups, as well as in miscellaneous and architectural metals for the non-residential infrastructure sector. ADF Group Inc. is one of the few players in the industry capable of handling highly technically complex mega projects on fast-track schedules in the commercial, institutional, industrial and public sectors. The Corporation operates two fabrication plants and two paint shops, in Canada and in the United States, and a Construction Division in the United States, which specializes in the installation of steel structures and other related products.

About Groupe LAR Inc. | Established in 1942 and based in Métabetchouan in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, in Quebec, Groupe LAR Inc. operates in the machining, welding, and industrial mechanics sectors. Groupe LAR Inc. is a Canadian leader in the design, manufacture and installation of mechanically welded steel structures. Primarily focused on the rapidly expanding large-scale hydroelectricity market, Groupe LAR Inc. also offers customized overhead crane solutions for the heavy industry.

Forward-Looking Statements | This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect ADF's objectives and expectations. These statements are identified by verbs such as "expects" as well as the use of future and conditional verb tenses. By their nature, these statements involve risks and uncertainties. As a result, actual facts may differ from ADF's expectations.

