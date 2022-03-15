Group of Bridging Finance Investors will be represented in upcoming hearing to request an informed unitholder vote.

TORONTO, March 15, 2022 /CNW/ - A group of unitholders of Bridging Finance Funds (the "Unitholders") under receivership have retained Lerners LLP to represent their request for more readily accessible information and ultimately an informed unitholder vote surrounding the options in the 'sale and investment solicitation process' (SISP) on March 25, 2022.

While the Unitholders acknowledge that the receiver and court appointed representative communicated with unitholders, they are joining together to make it known that those efforts were inadequate to create a body of informed unitholders and investment advisors. Additionally, communications between unitholders and investment advisors were not adequate to replace transparent education or a formal process to determine the outcome.

The group will be asking the Ontario Superior Court to support:

greater consultation and transparency around the options as well as provision of information directly to all unitholders by the Receiver and Bennett Jones LLP in its capacity as court appointed representative counsel for the unitholders; and

a vote of unitholders to determine which of the options available to the Receiver with respect to the BFI Funds should be pursued.

Unitholders and investment advisors are encouraged to visit www.BridgingInvestors.ca and add their names to our mailing list to indicate support for this effort and share their perspectives. No payment of money is required by unitholders or investment advisors, and your name and email address will not be shared. This effort has been created to help unitholders and investment advisors communicate with a consolidated voice in a manner that protects their name from being distributed publicly. We have heard from many unitholders and investment advisors that they are intimidated by the complexity of the legal process, confused about the options, and ultimately reluctant to risk standing alone to voice their concerns. This effort is created to allow all who share in this vision to safely raise their hand and indicate their desire more information and an informed vote. We should not be afraid to ask for transparency, education, and an informed unitholder vote. We invite you to join us and help spread the word to other impacted investors. An informed unitholder vote is the only fair outcome under the circumstances.

