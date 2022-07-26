GROUP OF 30 IS ONE STEP CLOSER TO COLLECTING LOTTERY PRIZE

Prize claim subject to OLG's Insider Win process

TORONTO, July 26, 2022 /CNW/ - A group of 30 is one step closer to claiming a lottery prize of $1,000,000 from the Lotto Max Maxmillions draw on March 18, 2022.

The members of the group are:

Maureen Delainey of London

Adam Brodzinski of Woodstock

Bradley Dunn of Tavistock

Brian Chandler of Maberly

Clarke Ferris of London

Clayton Gillick of Dutton

Danielle Vanderdries of Ilderton

David Bond of Lucan

David Ellis of London

David Zylstra of Burford

Dianne Rice of St. Thomas

Douglas Paul of London

Greg Marche of London

Kirk McDonald of Ingersoll

Lynn Mackenzie of Arkona

Mark Frederick of Mount Brydges

Mark Jancsar of London

Michael Brown of Petrolia

Michael Pollard of Tillsonburg

Michael Van Dongen of Dorchester

Rik Denys of London

Ryan Westendorp of St.Thomas

Sandra McDougall of London

Stephane Audet of St. Thomas

Terry Benbow of Hickson

Todd Schermerhorn of Ingersroll

Vernon Crinklaw of Belmont

Wayne Jackson of Thamesford

Wesley Groot of Ingersoll

William Sabourin of London

As Wayne Jackson's daughter works for an authorized OLG retailer, this claim falls within OLG's definition of an Insider Win. Claims of $10,000 or more made by Insiders require enhanced review and validation as well as a 30-day publication period prior to payment to ensure there are no additional claims on the winning ticket.

The prize will be paid to the claimants on August 25, 2022, pending no additional claims prior to that date.

It is OLG's goal to ensure that the right prize is paid to the right person(s) every time.

The ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven on Commissioners Road in London.

For more information, please visit Claiming Prizes for Insiders on OLG.ca.

