GROUP OF 30 IS ONE STEP CLOSER TO COLLECTING LOTTERY PRIZE
Jul 26, 2022, 17:14 ET
Prize claim subject to OLG's Insider Win process
TORONTO, July 26, 2022 /CNW/ - A group of 30 is one step closer to claiming a lottery prize of $1,000,000 from the Lotto Max Maxmillions draw on March 18, 2022.
The members of the group are:
Maureen Delainey of London
Adam Brodzinski of Woodstock
Bradley Dunn of Tavistock
Brian Chandler of Maberly
Clarke Ferris of London
Clayton Gillick of Dutton
Danielle Vanderdries of Ilderton
David Bond of Lucan
David Ellis of London
David Zylstra of Burford
Dianne Rice of St. Thomas
Douglas Paul of London
Greg Marche of London
Kirk McDonald of Ingersoll
Lynn Mackenzie of Arkona
Mark Frederick of Mount Brydges
Mark Jancsar of London
Michael Brown of Petrolia
Michael Pollard of Tillsonburg
Michael Van Dongen of Dorchester
Rik Denys of London
Ryan Westendorp of St.Thomas
Sandra McDougall of London
Stephane Audet of St. Thomas
Terry Benbow of Hickson
Todd Schermerhorn of Ingersroll
Vernon Crinklaw of Belmont
Wayne Jackson of Thamesford
Wesley Groot of Ingersoll
William Sabourin of London
As Wayne Jackson's daughter works for an authorized OLG retailer, this claim falls within OLG's definition of an Insider Win. Claims of $10,000 or more made by Insiders require enhanced review and validation as well as a 30-day publication period prior to payment to ensure there are no additional claims on the winning ticket.
The prize will be paid to the claimants on August 25, 2022, pending no additional claims prior to that date.
It is OLG's goal to ensure that the right prize is paid to the right person(s) every time.
The ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven on Commissioners Road in London.
For more information, please visit Claiming Prizes for Insiders on OLG.ca.
OLG is a crown agency that contributes to a better Ontario by delivering great entertainment experiences for our customers. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping support the horse racing industry in Ontario. Since 1975, OLG has provided approximately $55 billion to the people and Province of Ontario to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year proceeds from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.
