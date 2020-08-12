Group Eleven Welcomes Ken Klassen to the Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSX.V: ZNG) (OTC: GRLVF) (FRA: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Glencore Canada Corporation ("Glencore") has exercised its right to appoint Ken Klassen to Group Eleven's board of directors.

Bart Jaworski, CEO of Group Eleven, commented: "we very much welcome Ken to the board and look forward to working with him to further grow shareholder value. Ken is an experienced and well-respected lawyer in the international and Canadian mining industries, with an extensive background in mergers and acquisitions and corporate law. With Group Eleven's key focus of advancing our Limerick zinc licenses in Ireland, Ken's experience will provide valuable insights and guidance as we work toward unlocking the full potential of the region."

Mr. Klassen recently served on the Board of Trustees of Noranda Income Fund, which owns and operates an electrolytic zinc processing facility in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec. His last full-time executive role was as the General Counsel of Glencore plc, based in Baar, Switzerland, until retiring in 2016. In this role, Mr. Klassen was responsible for Glencore's global legal function including a team of in-house lawyers supporting Executive Management, business operations and its Board of Directors. Prior to joining Glencore, Mr. Klassen had a successful 20-year career as a Canadian M&A and corporate lawyer at leading Canadian law firms.

Mr. Klassen commented, "this is an exciting time for Group Eleven with its recent streamlined focus on the Limerick region of Ireland and impressive drill results from the Carrickittle zinc prospect a few weeks ago. I look forward to working closely with the team at Group Eleven to further unlock shareholder value."

About Group Eleven Resources

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSX.V: ZNG; OTC: GRLVF and FRA: 3GE) is a mineral exploration company focused on advanced stage zinc exploration in the Republic of Ireland.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.groupelevenresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Bart Jaworski"

Bart Jaworski, P.Geo.

Chief Executive Officer

SOURCE Group Eleven Resources Corp.

For further information: Shaun Heinrichs, Chief Financial Officer, E: [email protected] | T: +1 604 630 8839

Related Links

www.groupelevenresources.com

