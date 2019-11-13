Group Eleven Identifies Previously-Unknown and Prospective Geological Features from Airborne Survey at Stonepark and PG West Projects, Ireland

The Limerick Volcanic Complex ( LVC ) is shown in much clearer detail than on any previous survey (see Exhibit 1)

"To have such an extensive, uniform and high-quality data set over the entire 1,200 km2 Stonepark and PG West project is a big step forward for Group Eleven," stated Bart Jaworski, CEO. "We are excited to now use this information to fast-track and refine our plans for what should be an exciting exploration program in 2020 on this project."

Details on the Tellus Survey

The Tellus airborne geophysical survey covered a contiguous area of 4,649 km2 over Group Eleven's Stonepark, PG West and Silvermines zinc projects in Ireland. The Stonepark project (76.56% interest owned by Group Eleven and 23.44% interest owned by Arkle Resources PLC) is approximately 200 km2 in area; and Group Eleven's contiguous and wholly owned PG West project is approximately 1000 km2 in area.

The survey was managed by the Geological Survey of Ireland and flown by Sander Geophysics Ltd (Canada). Group Eleven contributed approximately 25% of the total cost of the survey. The survey was flown during most of 2018 and ended in March 2019.

Data collected:

Magnetics – single sensor, total magnetic intensity

– single sensor, total magnetic intensity Electromagnetics – frequency domain (4 frequencies, in-phase and quadrature EM and resistivity)

– frequency domain (4 frequencies, in-phase and quadrature EM and resistivity) Gamma Ray spectrometry – total-count and potassium, equivalent uranium and equivalent thorium

Survey details:

Line spacing: 200 metres

Line direction: azimuth of 345°

Flight altitude: nominal 60 metres, rising to approximately 300 metres over urban areas

Line kilometres of data collected: 25,577 line km

Key Areas of Focus

The Tellus airborne survey represents the first and only geophysical survey covering the entire Stonepark and PG West zinc projects. Several geophysical surveys were conducted historically in the project area, however, these were much smaller in coverage and much older in vintage (the most recent being from 1998). Key areas of focus summarized above which have so far emerged from Group Eleven's preliminary 'first-pass' analysis of the dataset are shown below (see Exhibit 1).

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been approved by David Furlong, P.Geo., Chief Operating Officer, and 'Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

About Group Eleven Resources

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSX.V: ZNG; OTC: GRLVF and FRA: 3GE) is a mineral exploration company focused on advanced stage zinc exploration in Ireland. The Company's large land package allows Group Eleven to leverage new geological approach and geophysical technology to systematically rethink key aspects of the Irish zinc district. The Company's two key projects in Ireland include: a 60% interest in the Ballinalack project (joint ventured with Nonfemet - one of the largest zinc producers in China), located in north-east Ireland, hosting potential Navan Bed mineralization in the Pale Beds; and a 75.56% interest in the Stonepark project (joint ventured with Arkle Resources plc), located near Limerick, next to one of the world's largest undeveloped zinc deposits: Pallas Green deposit. The Company's team includes accomplished mining professionals with direct experience in finding mines, building companies and exploring Irish zinc deposits.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.groupelevenresources.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the future results of operations, performance and achievements of the Company, including the timing, content, cost and results of proposed work programs, the discovery and delineation of mineral deposits/resources/ reserves and geological interpretations. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located. All of the Company's public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.



























