Grounded Lithium Supplements Core Team with Strategic Hires

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - ( TSXV: GRD) - Grounded Lithium Corp. ("GLC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of several key personnel to its corporate and project team positioning the Company to achieve upcoming catalytic project milestones.

Effective October 1, 2022, Lawrence Fisher joins the Company as Vice President, Land & Regulatory. Mr. Fisher brings considerable industry experience with respect to all aspects of land negotiation and administration, acquisition & divestiture mandates, government regulation and executive leadership. Mr. Fisher also taught land management and administration classes at the University of Calgary and Mount Royal University for 15 years, educating many of the land professionals and administrators working in the Western Canadian resource development industry today. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Fisher was the Manager, Land & Business Development at Novus Energy (2017 to 2022) and Vice President, Land at Ridgeback Resources Inc. and it's predecessors (2010-2017), with his latter role highlighted by his negotiation and closing of greater than $1.5 billion of transactions. Mr. Fisher is a 27-year member of the Canadian Association of Land and Energy Professionals.

GLC also retained the consulting services of Mr. Wayne Monnery as the Company's technology expert. Mr. Monnery holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering and worked considerably in the process engineering discipline for over 30 years. Mr. Monnery's accomplishments are numerous having performed countless studies and process flow assessments for world-class resource development companies. Mr. Monnery has also advised companies in the lithium-from-brine industry with respect to technology evaluation. In addition, Mr. Monnery has lectured at the University of Calgary and undertaken research while there. His chosen focus areas include thermo-dynamics, physical properties and transport properties. Further, he has been involved in kinetics of sulphur plants, along with acid gas injection and separation research projects. His experience in CO2 capture and sequestration could potentially contribute to the Company's wider project design by enhancing ESG responsibilities. Mr. Monnery will be responsible for managing GLC's assessment, due diligence, recommendations and ultimate selection of the preferred lithium extraction and refining technology to process lithium from brine into commercially accepted grades. His mandate also includes overseeing the selection process of an international design engineering firm which will not only conduct its own extensive assessments, but also potentially lead the construction of the facilities themselves, monitoring results of pilot programs, recommending appropriate courses of action and continually assessing internal capabilities to deliver projects on-time and on-budget. In the near term however, these responsibilities will assist in driving towards a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") which the Company intends to finalize over the course of 2023.

Lastly, the Company retained the consulting services of Mr. Grant Hindbo to assist in establishing supply chain options and logistic solutions as the Company moves to commercial operations. Mr. Hindbo's review and assessment will add further clarity to the transportation cost structure, international customs requirements and supply chain risks which will be included in the PEA. Mr. Hindbo devoted most of his career establishing international supply chains, managing transportation service agreements and providing leadership while at NOVA Chemicals. His experience involved developing logistic strategies, implementing supply chains and negotiating transportation agreements (rail, truck, ocean, packaging) while ensuring trade and customs compliance to deliver finished goods across the globe.

"While already a cohesive, dedicated and experienced team, the additions of Lawrence, Wayne and Grant greatly improves our ability to execute on all facets of the business," commented Gregg Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer. "In particular, adding world-class process flow technology experience with the addition of Wayne will sharpen our focus on our chosen technology solution and EPCM management to deliver a commercial project to the marketplace."

About Grounded Lithium Corp.

GLC is a publicly traded lithium brine exploration and development company that controls 2.9 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent over its focused land holdings in Southwest Saskatchewan. GLC's multi-faceted business model involves the continuation of consolidation of its opportunity base while in parallel, commence delineation operations of the lithium brine potential across its current mineral rights position, all towards the vision of building a best-in-class, environmentally responsible, Canadian lithium producer supporting the global energy transition shift.

