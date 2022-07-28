Grounded Lithium Commences Drilling of First Test Well on the Kindersley Lithium Project

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAW./

CALGARY, AB, July 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Grounded Lithium Corp. ("GLC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it commenced the drilling of its very first 100% owned lithium focused test well in Western Saskatchewan on the Company's Kindersley Lithium Project ("KLP"). The well targets key zones determined by the Company's internally generated geological model and highlighted in the Company's National Instrument 43-101 Geologic Report. The drill is expected to take four to five days from the spud-date of the well to the rig being released for future operations. GLC contracted a high performing rig and team from Bonanza Drilling Inc. ("Bonanza") experienced with efficient drilling operations of this nature and location. Securing the rig and crew from Bonanza who are active in the area minimizes mobilizing and demobilizing costs for GLC assisting in capital efficiency.

The well's location is located within the PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.'s ("PSK") Brine Metallic and Industrial Minerals Work Permit (the "PSK Permit") previously communicated by the Company in a press release dated July 5, 2022. Drilling this well on PSK acreage enables the Company to earn adjacent/nearby sections pursuant to the terms of the PSK Permit.

"GLC took measured steps to build our current land position, capitalize the Company and set the stage or foundation from which to build," stated Gregg Smith, President & CEO of GLC. "We now turn our attention to delivering results from our field activities to further prove the value proposition of our Saskatchewan lithium brine project."

The test well's design allows for an inexpensive and quick turnaround to convert it to a producing well at the appropriate development stage to either service a field pilot and/or ultimately form part of a more comprehensive well portfolio that supplies feedstock to a commercial plant. The test well achieves a dual-fold purpose: (1) provide current samples to test lithium concentrations in the Company's KLP, and (2) confirm the reservoir quality and associated brine deliverability on a per well basis. These two parameters significantly drive project economics. Results of the test well will be communicated once completed by independent third parties, in the case of lab results for concentrations, or subsequent detailed well modeling by both internal and external parties on deliverability conclusions.

About Grounded Lithium Corp.

GLC is a private lithium brine exploration and development company that controls 2.9 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent over its focused land holdings in Southwest Saskatchewan. GLC's multi-faceted business model involves the continuation of consolidation of its opportunity base while in parallel, commence delineation operations of the lithium brine potential across its current mineral rights position, all towards the vision of building a best-in-class, environmentally responsible, Canadian lithium producer supporting the global energy transition shift.

