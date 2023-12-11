$50 million investment enables first-of-its-kind partnership between CHU Sainte-Justine and The Hospital for Sick Children, targeting individualized care for children

TORONTO And MONTREAL, Dec. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - In a groundbreaking move for Canadian healthcare, CHU Sainte-Justine and the Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) are combining forces to revolutionize the future of paediatric medicine in this country, with the support of a $50 million investment from the Azrieli Foundation. Directing the funds to the advancement of Precision Child Health, the unprecedented partnership will establish a discovery and research pipeline between Canada's top paediatric hospitals, resulting in better outcomes, improved quality of life and tailored medical care for children across the country.

The significance of this partnership lies in the scale and ambition of the working relationship. SickKids and CHU Sainte-Justine are two of North America's largest child health research hospitals, with combined coverage of 61 per cent of Canada's paediatric population. Together, they treat the majority of acute paediatric cases countrywide. Further, these internationally recognized institutions will focus their ambitions on three innovation pillars: genomics, novel therapies, and rich research data.

Precision Child Health uses information about a child's genes, biology, environment, and social determinants to predict, prevent, diagnose and treat disease in a more targeted and individualized way. The approach also has dramatic implications for children's long-term health into adulthood.

The Azrieli Foundation first invested $2.6 million in seed funding two years ago to allow the partners to establish the required frameworks for governance, legal agreements, engagement of patient partners, and ethical considerations. With these frameworks in place, the Foundation has now invested an additional $50 million to accelerate this transformational vision for personalized child healthcare.

Through pioneering research, cutting-edge technology, and a deep understanding of the unique needs of each young patient, the partnership ushers in a new era of paediatric care – one that transcends traditional boundaries and promises a future where every child in Canada receives healthcare that is as unique as their own DNA.

"Today marks a pivotal moment in Canadian healthcare history as we embark on a new era of delivering personalized, paediatric care," said Naomi Azrieli, O.C., DPhil, Chair and CEO of the Azrieli Foundation. "This partnership is based on excellence, visionary leadership and courageous collaboration. Together, we will eliminate barriers and shift the paradigm in children's health. Philanthropy has been essential as a catalyst for innovation and progress, but our commitment goes beyond funding: we have taken a hands-on approach to foster a healthcare revolution with the extraordinary potential to improve lives."

"The collaboration between our two institutions, launched by a generous donation from the Azrieli Foundation, establishes an innovative interprovincial health model, unlocking promising new avenues in research" stated Caroline Barbir, President and CEO of CHU Sainte-Justine. "Through the unity of our efforts and by leveraging our expertise, this partnership will be revolutionizing pediatric healthcare and reshaping the lives of both current and future generations."

"After over three years of hard work and meticulous planning, we are now taking a powerful next step in our collective vision for Precision Child Health," said Dr. Ronald Cohn, President and CEO, SickKids. "Precision Child Health is more than just a shift in the approach to children's health care. In order to shift to this new paradigm and redefine the care trajectory, it will take tremendous financial and strategic investment – and thanks to the vision and generosity of the Azrieli Foundation, we are on our way."

