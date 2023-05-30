Groundbreaking event for future Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Ottawa

30 May, 2023, 12:39 ET
OTTAWA, ON, May 30, 2023 /CNW/ - After delays due to the pandemic, the time has finally come to break ground on the future Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Ottawa. Media are invited to take part in a groundbreaking ceremony that will take place on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
The festivities are slated to begin at 2:30 p.m. where Hard Rock International executives will be joined by elected officials, and business and community leaders as they unveil new renderings and details on this highly anticipated tourism and entertainment destination in the national capital.
The ceremony will be held indoors in Rideau Carleton Casino's live venue, The Joint, and will feature remarks by:
- Mayor of Ottawa and City officials
- Seminole Tribe representatives
- Hard Rock International officials
- Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation officials
The groundbreaking will feature guests holding Hard Rock's legendary guitar-handled shovels.
One-on-one interviews will take place following the official event. Light refreshments will be served.
Future Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Ottawa Groundbreaking Ceremony
Tuesday, June 6, 2023
2:00 p.m. Guest check in
2:30 p.m. Groundbreaking Ceremony
The Joint, 2nd floor of Rideau Carleton Casino, Future Hard Rock
4837 Albion Road
Free parking is available
Media are invited to RSVP to Annie Boucher by Friday, June 2.
SOURCE Rideau Carleton Casino, Future Hard Rock
For further information: For more information or to schedule interviews, please contact Annie (613-863-3702)
