Groundbreaking event for future Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Ottawa

OTTAWA, ON, May 30, 2023 /CNW/ - After delays due to the pandemic, the time has finally come to break ground on the future Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Ottawa. Media are invited to take part in a groundbreaking ceremony that will take place on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

The festivities are slated to begin at 2:30 p.m. where Hard Rock International executives will be joined by elected officials, and business and community leaders as they unveil new renderings and details on this highly anticipated tourism and entertainment destination in the national capital.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Ottawa Groundbreaking Event (CNW Group/Rideau Carleton Casino, Future Hard Rock)

The ceremony will be held indoors in Rideau Carleton Casino's live venue, The Joint, and will feature remarks by:

Mayor of Ottawa and City officials

and City officials Seminole Tribe representatives

Hard Rock International officials

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation officials

The groundbreaking will feature guests holding Hard Rock's legendary guitar-handled shovels.

One-on-one interviews will take place following the official event. Light refreshments will be served.

Future Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Ottawa Groundbreaking Ceremony

Tuesday, June 6, 2023

2:00 p.m. Guest check in

2:30 p.m. Groundbreaking Ceremony

The Joint, 2nd floor of Rideau Carleton Casino, Future Hard Rock

4837 Albion Road

Free parking is available

Media are invited to RSVP to Annie Boucher by Friday, June 2.

SOURCE Rideau Carleton Casino, Future Hard Rock

For further information: For more information or to schedule interviews, please contact Annie (613-863-3702)