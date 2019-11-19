Groundbreaking ceremony for the Senneville-sur-le-parc real estate project

"Senneville is recognized as a village under the trees, and we aim to preserve the warm and wooded atmosphere that sets us apart," said Senneville Mayor Julie Brisebois. "With this in mind, Senneville-sur-le-parc, which boasts nearly 1,000 mature trees, reflects best practices in terms of land protection and development," she added.

Upon completion, Senneville-sur-le-parc will house 84 single-family homes, meticulously introduced into a vast woodland area, adjacent to the former Royal Canadian Legion golf course, and bordered by the Lake of Two Mountains. The project is part of the ecoterritory of Senneville Forest, the largest forest on the island of Montreal. It is also adjacent to the Grand parc de l'Ouest, the biggest urban green expanse in the country. Nature lovers will no doubt want to call this slice of paradise home.

"Reverse" Real Estate Development

Senneville-sur-le-parc is led by real estate developer Farzad Shodjai. "For this project, we adopted a 'reverse development' approach, meaning that we planned all the green spaces first, and then established the housing lots with the remaining space," explained Mr. Shodjai. "That way, large clusters of trees were turned into parks, while most of the lots are located on what was previously the golf course fairway," added the developer. Walkers will delight in the 1.7 km of trails that connect the various parks.

According to development rules, real estate developers are required to offer 10% of any land in order to create park areas. However, Mr. Shodjai was intent on increasing this percentage to respect the Village's wooded character. Close to 30% of the 24 hectares of the project site are devoted to green spaces. In addition, the developer offered a quarter-hectare parcel of land to build a waterfront park on the Lake of Two Mountains.

Housing lot sales are in full swing. "Phase 1 of the project involves the development of 36 lots, 27 of which have already been sold," said Mr. Shodjai. Phase 2 includes 48 additional lots, which will be available in 2021.

Prestigious Home Building

Jean Houde Construction Group is the main contractor of the Senneville-sur-le-parc project. Established in 1988, the group specializes in the construction of prestigious homes. For its founding president, two things come to mind that will undoubtedly attract future buyers: the scarcity of land in the West Island and the warm and wooded atmosphere of the area. "Senneville-sur-le-parc is perfect for young families who want to build the house of their dreams and raise their children in a quiet and safe place," said Jean Houde.

"I can attest to the quality of the environment, having been a resident of the Village for more than 20 years," added Mr. Houde. "So many things contribute to making Senneville an exceptional place ─ peacefulness, nature, access to major highways and the train station nearby... Life is good here."

An Architectural Heritage to be preserved

Senneville is a tranquil village with a rich architectural heritage, some buildings dating back to the 17th century. The emblematic and diverse residential architecture is the product of many influences, including the Arts & Crafts and Prairie School movements, which coexist harmoniously with each other and with the lush surroundings.

"Senneville-sur-le-parc features contemporary architecture that is both forward-looking and rooted in Senneville's history," said Julie Brisebois. "With a view to sustainable and inspiring development, Town Council developed a Guide to Architectural Principles to facilitate and steer current and future construction initiatives."

For more information on the Senneville-sur-le-parc project, consult https://www.villagesenneville.qc.ca/fr/111/senneville-sur-le-parc or contact the town hall at 514-457-6020.

