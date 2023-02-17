BAIE-D'URFÉ, QC, Feb. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Mayor Heidi Ektvedt and the members of the municipal council officially broke ground yesterday to mark the beginning of the expansion and restoration of Baie-D'Urfé Town Hall.

The $6.7M investment is made possible by a $4.485M grant from the government of Québec, the balance being funded by the Town's affected surplus.

Work is now underway and is expected to be completed by the end of 2024. It includes reconfiguring the space, restoration of historical works, installation of an elevator, reinforcement of the foundations and replacement and restoration of windows, as well as insulation of the building. The ancestral section will be returned to its original purpose, being accessible to the public for council meetings, while the administrative functions that were carried out in this section will be moved to other parts of the annexed building.

This work will enable the preservation of this emblematic building of the Town of Baie-D'Urfé, as well as ensure access for people with reduced mobility.

"I'm thrilled that we will be returning the town hall back to its original purpose while modifying elements to modern day standards. Having seen several renderings over the years this final version is modest and reflective of a future rich in history. We are truly fortunate to have one of the oldest town hall buildings that continue to serve its purpose since 1912."

Heidi Ektvedt, Mayor of Baie-D'Urfé

"For our government, it was essential to ensure the continuity of municipal services in the magnificent heritage building housing Baie-D'Urfé Town Hall. We are proud to contribute to the restoration work by granting $4.5M under the Municipal Infrastructure Renewal and Improvement Program. I am pleased with the great collaboration we had with the Town on this project."

Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs

