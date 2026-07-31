New Affordable Housing Coming to Whitby

WHITBY, ON, July 31, 2026 /CNW/ -- To provide Canadians with increased access to affordable and sustainable housing, the Governments of Canada and Ontario announced nearly $2.9 million in combined funding through the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI) and the Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative (COCHI) to build 30 new affordable units in Whitby.

Located at 409 Centre Street South, the project is designed to repurpose an aging two-storey property that has reached the end of its useful life into a new three-storey building for seniors. Once complete in spring 2027, it will offer 14 affordable units and 16 rent-geared-to-income (RGI) units for seniors, of which 28 will be barrier-free. Conveniently located near downtown Whitby, residents will have easy access to shops, community services, healthcare services, and public transit.

The announcement was made by Ryan Turnbull, Member of Parliament for Whitby, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, and Lorne Coe, Member of Provincial Parliament for Whitby, on behalf of the Honourable Rob Flack, Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, alongside John Henry, Regional Chair and CEO of the Regional Municipality of Durham, Elizabeth Roy, Mayor of Whitby, and Regional Councillor Bob Chapman, Chair of Housing Durham.

Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs. Central to this work, the Government of Canada has launched Build Canada Homes, which is helping increase the pace of affordable homebuilding. Build Canada Homes is also helping to fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing -- working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It is building deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households and partnering with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class. As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, investments are being made across the housing continuum to meet the needs of communities across Canada.

Quotes:

"Our Government is committed to helping communities develop local solutions to housing need. This project will provide more safe, affordable homes for the residents of Whitby. It's also another step forward in building an economy that serves everyone." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Our government will continue to protect Ontario by expanding access to safe and affordable housing for vulnerable residents and seniors, ensuring those who helped build Ontario are able to age in dignity and remain connected to their loved ones and communities." – The Honourable Rob Flack, Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"As the Member of Parliament for Whitby, I am proud that our federal and provincial governments are working together to invest $2.8 million to address the diverse housing needs in our region. This funding will create much-needed housing for seniors, strengthen community well-being, and help build a safer, more inclusive, and caring place for everyone to call home." – Ryan Turnbull, Member of Parliament for Whitby

"Every senior deserves the opportunity to remain in the community they know and love with access to safe, affordable housing. This investment reflects what can be achieved when governments work together with municipal partners to deliver practical solutions that strengthen Whitby and improve quality of life for residents." – Lorne Coe, Member of Provincial Parliament for Whitby

"This project is a great example of what can be achieved when all levels of government work together. With support from our federal and provincial partners, we're transforming an aging 16-unit building into 30 modern, accessible homes for seniors in Whitby. By redeveloping our existing Housing Durham site to improve and increase affordable housing, we're helping older adults live independently, stay engaged in their community and thrive for years to come."

– John Henry, Regional Chair and CEO of The Regional Municipality of Durham

"Expanding affordable housing requires all levels of government working together, and today's announcement is a great example of that partnership in action. These 30 new affordable homes will provide seniors with safe, accessible housing close to transit, healthcare, and community services, helping them remain active and connected. As Whitby continues to grow, increasing the supply of affordable housing for residents at every stage of life remains one of our top priorities, and we're grateful to our federal and provincial partners for investing in our community." – Elizabeth Roy, Mayor of Whitby

Quick Facts:

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10 year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of March 2026, the federal government has committed $82.28 billion to support the creation of over 199,000 units and the repair of over 344,200 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

is a 10 year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. The Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI) is a funding initiative delivered as part of the Canada-Ontario Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy. The Governments of Canada and Ontario have each committed approximately $378 million in OPHI funding over ten years, for a total of $756 million, to protect, renew, and expand affordable housing, while advancing Ontario's priorities related to repair, new construction, and affordability.

is a funding initiative delivered as part of the Canada-Ontario Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy. The Governments of Canada and Ontario have each committed approximately $378 million in OPHI funding over ten years, for a total of $756 million, to protect, renew, and expand affordable housing, while advancing Ontario's priorities related to repair, new construction, and affordability. The Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative (COCHI) is a funding initiative under the Canada-Ontario Bilateral Agreement. The funding helps repair, regenerate and expand community housing, as well as provide rental assistance to those living in social and affordable housing. It can also be used to support community housing providers whose original program arrangements are expiring.

is a funding initiative under the Canada-Ontario Bilateral Agreement. The funding helps repair, regenerate and expand community housing, as well as provide rental assistance to those living in social and affordable housing. It can also be used to support community housing providers whose original program arrangements are expiring. In March 2026, the Governments of Canada and Ontario signed the Canada-Ontario Partnership to Build in support of the shared goals of boosting housing supply, advancing key transit projects, and strengthening economic growth. Under this new partnership, the Governments of Canada and Ontario will cost-match a total of $8.8 billion over 10 years to support housing-enabling infrastructure projects in Ontario, and the funding will be prioritized for municipalities that reduce and maintain reductions on development charges. This marks the federal government's first partnership through the Build Communities Strong Fund.

in support of the shared goals of boosting housing supply, advancing key transit projects, and strengthening economic growth. Under this new partnership, the Governments of Canada and Ontario will cost-match a total of $8.8 billion over 10 years to support housing-enabling infrastructure projects in Ontario, and the funding will be prioritized for municipalities that reduce and maintain reductions on development charges. This marks the federal government's first partnership through the Build Communities Strong Fund. Funding provided for 409 Centre Street South is as follows: $2,200,000 from the Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative to help build 16 units. $694,745 from the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative to help build 14 units. $7,341,255 from the Regional Municipality of Durham.



Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) is a federal Crown corporation and the foundation of Canada's housing system. For over 80 years, CMHC has supported the functioning of housing markets across the country through housing finance solutions -- including mortgage loan insurance and securitization -- while providing trusted, unbiased data, research and market intelligence to inform policy and decision making. Through its national presence, deep expertise in housing economics and finance, and a system-wide perspective, CMHC helps foster a more stable, well-functioning housing market that supports households, communities and the broader economy.

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Follow us on X, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram. Ontario recently passed the Building Homes and Improving Transportation Infrastructure Act, 2026 to help speed up the construction of new homes and infrastructure by streamlining development processes, modernizing planning rules and reducing costs, in partnership with municipalities.

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SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Contacts: Arianna Durgerian, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Michael Minzak, Office of Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, [email protected]