CHISASIBI, QC, June 6, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Minister Responsible for Seniors and Informal Caregivers, Marguerite Blais; the Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs, Ian Lafrenière; and the Member of Parliament for Ungava, Denis Lamothe, announced the start of construction on the Chisasibi and Waskaganish Seniors' and Alternative Living Homes. Each of these projects will provide their respective communities with 32 single-room units with adapted toilets and showers in a welcoming environment.

The two seniors' and alternative living homes will each offer 16 places for seniors and 16 others for adults with special needs. They will have three separate accommodation areas and multiple shared community spaces. They will offer more welcoming indoor and outdoor spaces and be better adapted to the needs of users and their loved ones. Work will begin shortly and is expected to be completed by winter 2024.

Each section will be self-sustaining and will house residents with similar characteristics and needs. This will allow for the creation of environments, activities, and modes of communication tailored to the profiles of residents. Each section in these homes will offer respite care and, in some cases, the opportunity to accommodate couples. From a health and safety viewpoint, including infection prevention and control measures, each section is designed as a distinct unit, allowing services to residents to continue even in the event of an outbreak.

The Chisasibi Seniors' and Alternative Living Home will welcome residents not only from this Cree Board of Health and Social Services of James Bay (CCSSSBJ) service ara, but also from Whapmagoostui and Wemindji. The Waskaganish Home will welcome members of its own community as well as those from Eastmain and Nemaska. A similar home will be built in Mistissini for the residents of Mistissini, Oujé-Bougoumou, and Waswanipi.

Quotes:

"The start of work on these seniors' and alternative living homes is an important milestone for both communities. These new living environments will be adapted to their needs, reflect and convey their values, and respect current standards of safety and well-being. Our government promised to spare no effort for seniors and people with special needs, and today we are taking a concrete step in that direction for our Cree communities."

Marguerite Blais, Minister Responsible for Seniors and Informal Caregivers

"I am very proud to see this important project come to fruition for both the Cree Nation and the communities. They are committed to providing their seniors and adults with special needs with the quality of life they deserve. These homes will provide a friendly and safe environment in a context adapted to local needs and the culture of these Cree communities."

Ian Lafrenière, Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs

"With these two projects, people with diminished autonomy, including seniors, will have access to a quality living environment where they will feel at home. These future homes will provide services tailored to the needs of residents, their traditions, and their culture. This is great news for the Cree Nation and for all members of the communities involved."

Denis Lamothe, Member for Ungava

"This strategic approach to strengthening access to long-term care locally will provide seniors in Wemindji, Whapmagoostui, and Chisasibi with a home-like setting that can support Miyupimaatisiiun, or the well-being of our seniors. This project will foster a greater sense of closeness to care while creating unique connections, bringing the culture, tradition, language, and values of the Cree community back to the forefront. These Cree cultural elements are reflected in the care that will be provided to seniors and the design of their home. The seniors' home will foster meaningful engagement with residents and their families by integrating their living environments into the community and improving the quality of life for all."

Bertie Wapachee, Chairperson of the Cree Board of Health and Social Services of James Bay

Key points:

Nine Cree communities live in the remote and isolated region of the James Bay Cree Lands Health Region, which covers an area of 450,000 square kilometres. The population of this health region is projected to exceed 22,000 by 2031. Close to 2,100 residents will be 65 years of age and older by that time. Approximately 1,300 Cree elders will live on the coast and 800 will live inland.

These seniors' and alternative living homes are part of a major transformation of residential and long-term care settings. These projects are in addition to more than 3,400 seniors' homes and alternative housing units throughout the province, both in development and being rebuilt by the Government of Québec at a cost of $2.8 billion .

. The Cree Board of Health and Social Services of James Bay is the project manager, in partnership with Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux.

Related link:

To find out more: www.msss.gouv.qc.ca/presse

SOURCE Cabinet de la ministre responsable des Aînés et des Proches aidants

For further information: Information: Jean-Charles Del Duchetto, Press officer for the Minister Responsible for Seniors and Informal Caregivers, 514-229-0591