Grolsch Celebrates Legacy with Bold New Visual Brand Identity, Enhancing its Rich Heritage

Founded in The Netherlands in 1615, Grolsch has established itself in the market through its craftsmanship and tradition. The name 'Grolsch' itself pays homage to its origins, symbolizing a legacy of excellence in brewing. At the heart of Grolsch's essence lies its iconic premium beer now locally produced in Canada and brewed with the same, authentic Dutch recipe loved by beer enthusiasts worldwide.

The unveiling of the new visual brand identity signifies Grolsch's dedication to optimizing consumer experiences. Informed by extensive consumer research, the refreshed visual brand identity embodies distinctiveness, memorability, and new visual appeal. These updates not only differentiate Grolsch from competitors, but also elevate its presence on shelves, embodying a premium aesthetic for consumers.

With the iconic wordmark reverting to its green hue, red heritage mark, and swingtop icon, Grolsch pays homage to its legacy and authentic brewing traditions. Focusing on a new premium look and feel, Grolsch ensures their tagline is at the forefront: Grolsch. Make it real. Despite the evolution, Grolsch remains rooted in its origins, showcasing "Royal Grolsch Holland'' on the can, used to cue the Dutch provenance.

Grolsch is confident that these enhancements will reinforce their position as a pioneer in the industry, resonating with both existing and new consumers alike. "We're excited to introduce a new era of Grolsch to Canadians. This transformation is not just about a new look; it's about finding new ways to make moments real through the entire experience," says Katie Wright, Head of Marketing at Asahi Canada. "From the shelf to the first sip - this new look and feel has been developed in direct response to what our consumers are looking for. By modernizing the design, while staying true to our rich heritage, this evolution allows us to elevate the Grolsch brand, and connect with today's discerning beer enthusiasts."

Central to Grolsch's ethos is the belief in fostering connections – with oneself, with others, and with the world. Rooted in its 400-year history, Grolsch embodies authenticity and sincerity, values cherished by consumers seeking genuine experiences. As the world increasingly gravitates towards the artificial, Grolsch still remains championing the real, especially as it enters a new brand era.

With its evolved visual brand identity, Grolsch reaffirms its commitment to making every moment real.

Consumers can now find Grolsch and its reimagined packaging at The Beer Store and LCBO stores across Ontario.

About Grolsch:

Grolsch, founded in 1615 in Groenlo, Netherlands, embodies over four centuries of brewing excellence. Renowned for its iconic Premium Pilsner, Grolsch remains a symbol of authenticity, quality, and genuine connections. With a commitment to championing the real amidst a world of artificiality, Grolsch continues to redefine the boundaries of brewing innovation. Grolsch offers a broad portfolio of brands and beer styles, such as Grolsch Premium Pilsner, Grolsch 0.0%,. Since October 2016, Royal Grolsch has been a subsidiary of Asahi Group Holdings and represented in Canada by Asahi Canada, a division of Asahi Europe & International. For more information, visit https://www.grolsch.com/

About Asahi Europe & International

Asahi Europe & International is the international branch of Asahi Group Holdings, a global beverage and food company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan. It is the outcome of years of acquisitions, which allowed Asahi Group Holdings, a traditional Japanese producer of beer, whiskey, and a wide range of food products, to establish and strengthen its business in Europe and around the globe. As of 2020, the business is established under the Asahi Europe and International organization headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic. Building on centuries of European brewing heritage, the business runs 19 production facilities in 8 countries across Europe, and is the custodian of some of the best beer brands in the world, including Asahi Super Dry, Pilsner Urquell, Peroni Nastro Azzurro, Grolsch and Kozel. Within the Asahi Group, the remit of Asahi Europe and International is also to develop and manage all export markets globally, outside of Japan and Oceania. Covering 90 markets and with over 10,000 passionate colleagues on board, the business is well positioned to inspire people around the world to drink better.

